  • "Program is a dumpster fire," "Take used car salesman PJ Fleck": CFB fans trolls insider's prediction of USC's D'Anton Lynn replacing DeShaun Foster 

"Program is a dumpster fire," "Take used car salesman PJ Fleck": CFB fans trolls insider's prediction of USC's D'Anton Lynn replacing DeShaun Foster 

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Sep 15, 2025 15:14 GMT
Coaches DeShaun Foster and D
Coaches DeShaun Foster and D'Anton Lynn (Imagn)

Former UCLA coach DeShaun Foster was fired on Sunday after the Bruins were beaten 35-10 by the New Mexico Lobos in Week 3 of college football action. The loss dropped the Bruins to 0-3 after finishing 5-7 last season during Foster's first season in charge.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported on X that former Bruins defensive coordinator and now USC Trojans DC, D'Anton Lynn, is one of the candidates being considered as Foster's successors.

"UCLA has fired DeShaun Foster. USC DC D'Anton Lynn is one of names we expect the Bruins to pursue. Other candidates that could be in play Baylor's Dave Aranda; Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi FSU DC Tony White and . . ." Feldman tweeted.
College football fans on X had mixed reactions to D'Anton Lynn being one of the candidates to succeed DeShaun Foster.

"It doesn’t matter who they hire. That program is a dumpster fire. Fan base is fragile, program lack NIL money, zero big donor dollars to help and administration that doesn’t bleed football.." one fan tweeted.
"No one wants that job," another fan tweeted.
"This is a much deeper problem. Recruiting, NIL management and coaching. uCLA is irrelevant. Bad," one fan tweeted.

Some fans were not enthused by the prospect of Lynn being hired and suggested other names.

"Please take used car salesman PJ Fleck," one fan tweeted.
"Call me crazy but is Ed Ogeron not a fun option?" Another fan tweeted.
"Nick Saben and Urban Meyer are the only ones that could save UGLY..." one fan tweeted.

UCLA athletic director explains DeShaun Foster's firing

DeShaun Foster succeeded Chip Kelly in February last year after the longtime UCLA head coach left to become the offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes. In a statement following the firing of Foster, UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond highlighted the difficult situation that their former coach inherited as the Bruins transitioned to a Big Ten team.

"He was named to this role at a challenging time of the year, on the cusp of a move to a new conference, and he embraced it, putting his heart into moving the program forward," Martin Jarmond said. "His legacy and love for this university are firmly established.
“I felt with the timing, the bye week, it gave our young men the opportunity to just take a breath, recalibrate and change some things that give them the best chance to finish out the season strong and also as a signal to our fans that this is not what Bruin football is going to be.”

DeShaun Foster had long ties to UCLA, having starred for the Bruins between 1998 and 2001. He returned to the program as a volunteer assistant in 2012 before becoming a graduate assistant in 2013. Foster left for the Texas Tech Red Raiders in 2016 before returning to UCLA in 2017, where he was elevated to the running backs coach and eventually the head coach in 2024.

