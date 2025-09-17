  • home icon
  "Program is dying slowly," "He was building": CFB fans erupt after UCLA loses 7 recruits following DeShaun Foster's firing

"Program is dying slowly," "He was building": CFB fans erupt after UCLA loses 7 recruits following DeShaun Foster’s firing

By Geoff
Modified Sep 17, 2025 17:47 GMT
Former UCLA coach DeShaun Foster (Image Source: IMAGN)
Former UCLA coach DeShaun Foster (Image Source: IMAGN)

College football fans reacted to an ESPN SportsCenter NEXT post on X that talked about the immediate effect of the firing of UCLA coach DeShaun Foster.

In the tweet, Foster's dismissal as chief tactician for the Bruins has led to the decommitments of seven recruits from the Class of 2026, including four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones and four-star defensive end Anthony Jones.

Fans posted varying reactions on the tweet, with one fan claiming that the football program is heading to a complete decline.

Another college football enthusiast was displeased by Foster's termination and the subsequent effect of it, claiming that the coach was building a team when they fired him.

Other fans expressed their dismay at UCLA's decision to part ways with Foster after the team started the season with a 0-3 record.

Another fan noted that UCLA was lucky that the players who decommitted were mostly three-star recruits who could eventually end up splashing into the transfer portal after the 2026 season.

The development left four-star recruit offensive tackle Micah Smith as the only UCLA commit for the Class of 2026.

The Bruins can still replenish their recruitment haul during the offseason, but they need to find a coach who can convince quality players to commit to the team in a short period of time.

Tim Skipper to serve as interim UCLA coach for the rest of the season

Former special assistant to fired UCLA coach DeShaun Foster, Tim Skipper, was named interim coach for UCLA for the rest of the season, the school said on Sunday.

Skipper, who was hired in mid-July after serving as Fresno State's interim head coach for the 2024 season, was a linebackers coach for the Bulldogs in 2021 before he was promoted to assistant coach in the next two years.

The 47-year-old Skipper was 7-7 as lead play-caller in Fresno State, which included a 37-10 win over New Mexico State Aggies in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl in 2023.

Skipper also had coaching/coordinator stints with Central Michigan, UNLV, Florida, Colorado State, Sacramento State and Western New Mexico.

He hopes to give UCLA a respectable record in the remaining games of the season while the school is organizing an extensive search for a new coach who would guide the program to the 2026 season.

Geoff

Geoff

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Edited by Geoff
