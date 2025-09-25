Prophet Brown injury update: USC coach Lincoln Riley shares availability status of star DB ahead of Week 5

Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans have enjoyed a perfect start to the 2025 season. The No. 21 Trojans (4-0) are unbeaten so far, heading into their Week 5 clash against No. 23 Illinois on Saturday.

Ahead of USC's clash against Illinois, Riley shared an update on defensive back Prophen Brown, who has been out of action since suffering a non-contact injury in August.

USC HC Lincoln Riley shares update on Prophet Brown's injury

NCAA Football: USC Trojans HC Lincoln Riley - Source: Imagn

On Thursday, USC coach Lincoln Riley said that Prophet Brown is still on the road to recovery, and it might take some more time before the cornerback is integrated into the team.

“Getting better,” Riley said. “Getting better. His return is not in the next several weeks, but it’s progressing. It’s frustrating for the kid, but he’s a great kid. He’s stayed in great spirits. It’s one of those things we definitely can’t rush.

"Going to err on the side of making sure he’s fully ready to go. Progressing as expected, but it’s just a slow process.”

When Brown initially suffered his non-contact injury, USC hinted that the cornerback would miss the first half of the 2025 season. However, there was still some hope that he would return at some point during the season.

Since Brown might miss most of the season due to his undisclosed injury, Riley also said that there is a possibility the cornerback could redshirt this season.

“It’s possible. It’s something we’re discussing from a strategy standpoint, if he was available at the end of the year and how does that play out,” Riley said. “But, the NCAA rules are a little unique that way, I guess I’ll say, you, potentially, may have a kid who has some tough decisions to make. Us too.

"So, it’s kind of probably putting the cart in front of the horse a little bit. We’ll see how it goes. Obviously, we’ve got to get him healthy first.”

The Trojans won't have Brown to call upon when they face Illinois on Saturday. The cornerback has been at USC since 2021 and has 31 tackles, along with two passes defended in 39 games for the program.

Rley's USC will want to maintain its perfect start to the season to remain in contention for the College Football Playoff.

