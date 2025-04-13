Proud dad Deion Sanders pens heartfelt message for daughter Deiondra's latest moment with baby Snow

Despite all of the attention and focus on Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is still looking out for all of his children. This was seen on Sunday, when he gave his daughter, Deiondra, a heartfelt message via social media.

On X (formerly Twitter), Deion responded to her post:

"Love ya baby and proud of you!'

Deiondra's original post focused on the realisation that she is now a mother.

"I’m in line holding Snow and someone asked, “Is that your little boy.” I said yes omg i still can’t believe I’m really a mom lol I love it here."

Her baby, Snow, was born on Aug. 9, sharing a birthday with Deion Sanders.

Deiondra's journey to becoming a mother was hard due to suffering from fibroids, noncancerous growths in or around the womb, which affected her ability to safely bring the baby to term. To help, Deiondra underwent four myomectomy surgeries. While they removed the growths, they made her pregnancy riskier.

Nevertheless, Deiondra safely gave birth and is now enjoying the fact that she is a mother.

Deiondra Sanders opens up about her postpartum depression

Deiondra Sanders has also opened up recently about one of the negative experiences she faced after becoming a mother. Deiondra suffered from postpartum depression. She opened up about her experience on a recent edition of "The Baller Show":

“I didn’t really think it was that real because I was like, ‘Oh, I have a lot of help, you know. I don’t think I’ll be going through it.' But it hit me hard. I still had so much help, and I still have so much help, and it’s still thoughts that I’m like, 'Why do I think like this?'

"Even in the very beginning, I’m like, 'I feel like I should be happier.' Me, having a new baby, why do I feel like this? Different emotions that I had are very real, and no one really tells you how to deal with them. No one tells you that a lot of stuff you will feel is not real.”

