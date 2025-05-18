Proud dad Kalen DeBoer overwhelmed with emotions over daughter Alexis' huge milestone as softball freshman

Kalen DeBoer navigates through his new journey with the Alabama Crimson Tide. During his debut campaign, he led the team to an underwhelming 9-4 campaign. On the other hand, his daughter Alexis continues to make a name for herself in softball. Alexis just completed her freshman campaign with the Washington Huskies Softball team.

Ad

On Saturday, DeBoer appeared on the 'Next Round' show, where he opened up about his daughter's latest achievement. Alexis DeBoer has been honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. She became the first Huskies softball player to win the award since 2016. Alexis was also honored as All-Big Ten First Team and All-Freshman Team.

The Alabama head coach was happy with his daughter's success.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm really proud of her," DeBoer said. "She is making a name for herself and you know, just really believe that she had it in her and, you know, probably happened a little quicker than I even thought."

Ad

Trending

"But she got the opportunities, and she took advantage of them......she..takes care of business in all way....Classroom and all that kind of stuff so I'm a proud dad, that's for sure." (TS-1:15 onwards)

Ad

As a freshman, Kalen DeBoer's daughter hit 20 home runs and stole four bases for the Huskies. They took on Mississippi State on Friday in the NCAA regionals, but unfortunately lost 11-10, bringing an end to their hopes of winning the College World Series.

Kalen DeBoer believes his daughter has paved her own path

Just like her dad's passion for football, Alexis found her calling in softball. According to an ESPN article by Chris Low, Kalen DeBoer believes that his daughter understands her interests and is working hard on creating her path to success.

Ad

"That's what's been cool about this whole thing. She's paved her own way," DeBoer said. "I think maybe people, at one point, especially when she first committed to Washington, were thinking it was more about me, but she's proven it was completely about her."

"And that's the way Coach Tarr had always approached it. She recruited Alexis for who she was as a softball player and a person, and it's been great to see her do her thing."

Despite their journey ending with a loss to Mississippi State, Alexis has made her mark on the team. It will be interesting to see how she performs in her second stint with the Huskies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!