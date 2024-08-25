  • home icon
  • College Football
  • NCAA Football
  • “Proud of the fight”: Hugh Freeze offers support to Auburn RB Brian Battie’s recovery from gunshot wound to the head

“Proud of the fight”: Hugh Freeze offers support to Auburn RB Brian Battie’s recovery from gunshot wound to the head

By Prasen
Modified Aug 25, 2024 15:51 GMT
&ldquo;Proud of the fight&rdquo;: Hugh Freeze offers support to Auburn RB Brian Battie who was shot in the head
Hugh Freeze (L) | Brian Battie (R) (Image credit: Getty, Imagn)

Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie has found support from coach Hugh Freeze following an incident that could have ended his football career. On May 18, Battie sustained a gunshot wound in the head by Darryl Brookins at the Tallywood Centre Plaza parking lot in Sarasota, which also claimed the life of his brother, Tommie Battie IV, who was 24. Four others were hospitalized because of the shooting.

According to court records, there were initial concerns of "permanent paralysis" for Brian. However, he was discharged from the hospital on Saturday and is now focused on his recovery. Coach Freeze expressed his admiration for his player:

"Proud of the fight in this young man."
also-read-trending Trending

Auburn fans continue to rally around Battie as he now looks toward a possible return to the field.

Brian Battie's road to recovery

The Auburn RB is facing an uphill task to achieve full fitness and return to the gridiron. After Brian Battie's discharge from the hospital, Adrienne Battie, his mother, shared the family's relief and gratitude:

"With hearts full of gratitude and praise, we watched Brian walk out of the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Words can't express the joy and thankfulness we feel right now. We have witnessed a miracle, and we know it's because of God's grace, mercy, and the power of prayer.
"We have spent every day praying for God's healing and we claimed it knowing Brian would walk out of the hospital and today he DID!"

Battling paralysis fears, Battie began walking with a cane in July, showing signs of a promising recovery. His family gave an update yesterday:

“He has made great progress this week and is communicating more. He is smiling, laughing and getting words out. His two favorite words right now have been Brother and Tommie. He was able to write his name yesterday.”

If everything goes according to plan and Brian Battie maintains his will to make a comeback, there's a bright college football career ahead of him. He currently holds a total of 2,069 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns during his time at USF and Auburn.

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी