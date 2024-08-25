“Proud of the fight”: Hugh Freeze offers support to Auburn RB Brian Battie’s recovery from gunshot wound to the head

Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie has found support from coach Hugh Freeze following an incident that could have ended his football career. On May 18, Battie sustained a gunshot wound in the head by Darryl Brookins at the Tallywood Centre Plaza parking lot in Sarasota, which also claimed the life of his brother, Tommie Battie IV, who was 24. Four others were hospitalized because of the shooting.

According to court records, there were initial concerns of "permanent paralysis" for Brian. However, he was discharged from the hospital on Saturday and is now focused on his recovery. Coach Freeze expressed his admiration for his player:

"Proud of the fight in this young man."

Auburn fans continue to rally around Battie as he now looks toward a possible return to the field.

Brian Battie's road to recovery

The Auburn RB is facing an uphill task to achieve full fitness and return to the gridiron. After Brian Battie's discharge from the hospital, Adrienne Battie, his mother, shared the family's relief and gratitude:

"With hearts full of gratitude and praise, we watched Brian walk out of the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Words can't express the joy and thankfulness we feel right now. We have witnessed a miracle, and we know it's because of God's grace, mercy, and the power of prayer.

"We have spent every day praying for God's healing and we claimed it knowing Brian would walk out of the hospital and today he DID!"

Battling paralysis fears, Battie began walking with a cane in July, showing signs of a promising recovery. His family gave an update yesterday:

“He has made great progress this week and is communicating more. He is smiling, laughing and getting words out. His two favorite words right now have been Brother and Tommie. He was able to write his name yesterday.”

If everything goes according to plan and Brian Battie maintains his will to make a comeback, there's a bright college football career ahead of him. He currently holds a total of 2,069 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns during his time at USF and Auburn.

