Proud mom Deiondra Sanders drops adorable carousel of baby Snow as Coach Prime's grandson turns 1: "You have given me strength I never knew I had"

Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders celebrated a precious occasion on Saturday as her son, Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax, turned one. She shared a video slideshow on Instagram, filled with moments from Snow’s first day on Earth to his first birthday.Snow was born on Aug. 9, 2024, and now a year later, Deiondra is filled with gratitude and love for her son. In the caption of the birthday post, she wrote a message for Snow:“Aww, my sweet Snow Snow… Mommy loves you more than words could ever say. You have turned the hardest year of my life into the most beautiful one. ... On the days I didn’t know how I was going to make it, God reminded me of my greatest blessing every time you smiled, crawled into my arms or stared at me with those big beautiful eyes. &quot;You have given me strength I never knew I had and changed me in ways I never imagined. Every night, I thank God for you, because He knew exactly what my heart needed when He blessed me with you. Just know, Mommy will always have you. I love you Snow. Happy first birthday!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSnow’s birthday also coincides with his grandfather’s. The special timing was not lost on Coach Prime, as he said at a press conference last year:“That's how good God is, like God chose me on my birthday, for my daughter, for my kids to have their first child, the first time I'm a grandfather, on my birthday. Do you understand how beautiful that is? How much of a blessing that is?&quot;Deiondra Sanders wishes Coach Prime a happy birthdayDeiondra Sanders, born in 1992 to Coach Prime and his first wife, Carolyn Chambers, is his eldest daughter. Along with celebrating her son, Deiondra also shared an Instagram story wishing her dad a happy birthday. Sharing a throwback post from her feed, she wrote:“Happy birthday daddy! @deionsanders! Thank you for being the prime example of a man. Thank you for all you do for everyone and us. I love you!”Deiondra Sanders' Instagram storyCoach Prime has been a proud and doting grandfather since Snow’s birth, much to his and his daughter’s joy.