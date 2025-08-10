  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Proud mom Deiondra Sanders drops adorable carousel of baby Snow as Coach Prime's grandson turns 1: "You have given me strength I never knew I had"

Proud mom Deiondra Sanders drops adorable carousel of baby Snow as Coach Prime's grandson turns 1: "You have given me strength I never knew I had"

By Garima
Published Aug 10, 2025 00:15 GMT
University of Colorado vs Oregon State University - Source: Getty
University of Colorado vs Oregon State University - Source: Getty

Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders celebrated a precious occasion on Saturday as her son, Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax, turned one. She shared a video slideshow on Instagram, filled with moments from Snow’s first day on Earth to his first birthday.

Ad

Snow was born on Aug. 9, 2024, and now a year later, Deiondra is filled with gratitude and love for her son. In the caption of the birthday post, she wrote a message for Snow:

“Aww, my sweet Snow Snow… Mommy loves you more than words could ever say. You have turned the hardest year of my life into the most beautiful one. ... On the days I didn’t know how I was going to make it, God reminded me of my greatest blessing every time you smiled, crawled into my arms or stared at me with those big beautiful eyes.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You have given me strength I never knew I had and changed me in ways I never imagined. Every night, I thank God for you, because He knew exactly what my heart needed when He blessed me with you. Just know, Mommy will always have you. I love you Snow. Happy first birthday!”
Ad

Snow’s birthday also coincides with his grandfather’s. The special timing was not lost on Coach Prime, as he said at a press conference last year:

“That's how good God is, like God chose me on my birthday, for my daughter, for my kids to have their first child, the first time I'm a grandfather, on my birthday. Do you understand how beautiful that is? How much of a blessing that is?"
Ad

Deiondra Sanders wishes Coach Prime a happy birthday

Deiondra Sanders, born in 1992 to Coach Prime and his first wife, Carolyn Chambers, is his eldest daughter. Along with celebrating her son, Deiondra also shared an Instagram story wishing her dad a happy birthday. Sharing a throwback post from her feed, she wrote:

“Happy birthday daddy! @deionsanders! Thank you for being the prime example of a man. Thank you for all you do for everyone and us. I love you!”
Ad
Deiondra Sanders&#039; Instagram story
Deiondra Sanders' Instagram story

Coach Prime has been a proud and doting grandfather since Snow’s birth, much to his and his daughter’s joy.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More
Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications