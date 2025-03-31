"Pulling back curtain on every area": Brent Venables gets real about aftermath of Oklahoma's 2024 debacle 

The 2024 season was disastrous for Brent Venables, where the Oklahoma Sooners finished with one of the worst records in program history. After going 10-3 in the 2023 season, a 6-7 campaign hurt Venables the most, especially when it was the first year of Sooners at SEC.

Several factors affected their run, including the offensive scheme roadblocks and many players getting injured by the middle of the season. They played with backups and second-grade athletes for the rest of the season, which accounted for a terrible setback.

While speaking to Josh Pate on his "Josh Pate's College Football Show" podcast on Sunday, the veteran coach shared glimpses of his quality control and analysis after the season. He mentioned that the coaching roster needed a major revamp, and he had to hire a new offensive coordinator and make other position changes.

Similarly, many new players have joined via the transfer portal and Oklahoma is recruiting for high school standouts.

"You're pulling the curtain back on every area which you do, far as yourself. Scout analysis, and you're even when something was good, how can we make it better? And you're always looking to make it best in class,” Venables said on Monday. [Timestamp - 9:36]

“But in regards to, you know, for me, all right, well, we're some things that you can control. And you know, so we immediately attacked the issues that we had on the opposite side of the ball. Had to replace our coordinator, difficult decision, love Seth and their family like a brother and rest of his family like family, and into managing and navigating that all the while trying to find, you know, the next offensive coordinator, and getting a head start on that."

"So finding a way for us to get back to playing the kind of offense that this place has been used to for 100 years, and the things that this particular locker room and in this environment what we needed,” he added.

Almost nine starters were injured and benched due to medical issues. However, Coach Venables was unfazed and continued with whatever resources were available in the locker room.

Brent Venables & Oklahoma will have a new quarterback in 2025

Heading into a new season, the Sooners will need a starter, especially after Jackson Arnold left for the Auburn Tigers. New offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle - formerly the OC at Washington State - brought John Mateer to fill the spot.

The 21-year-old could potentially start for the program until Venables finds a veteran passer via the spring transfer portal. The spring window opens on Apr. 16 and goes through Apr. 25 for 10 days.

Several roster movements could occur during this time since many teams will have spring practice and intrasquad matchups. At the moment, Mateer has a green light for the 2025 season.

