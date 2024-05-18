“Put me in good spirits”: Clemson OT Walker Parks shares ‘good news’ about his injury status

Clemson Tigers offensive tackle Walker Parks shared some good news about his injury status on Friday. The senior who had started 26 games in 2021 and 2022, missed most of the 2023 season, leaving the Tigers without a key part of their offensive line

“I’ve got some good news … I did get cleared medically last week,” Parks said on Clemson’s “2 Right Turns” podcast. “So, back in action."

Walker Parks started the first two games last season, a loss to the Duke Blue Devils and a win over Charleston Southern, during which he went down with an ankle injury.

Parks' absence was felt most in the later part of the season. For example, during the Tigers' Gator Bowl victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, the Clemson Tigers allowed a season-high eight sacks.

After this 38-35 win, the Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said:

“Yeah, we gotta get better. We’ve got to re-establish our depth, and obviously, we’ve been without Walker Parks — this was a tough one."

It is clear that Walker Parks is a key and experienced part of the Clemson Tigers' offensive line. When he is on the field, they have one of the strongest offensive lines in the conference.

Who is returning to the Clemson Tigers in 2024?

The Clemson Tigers are preparing for the upcoming Atlantic Coast Conference season, where they will aim to have a better season, hoping to improve on last year's 9-4 mark. A healthy Walker Parks will help them achieve this.

During the offseason, the Tigers lost some of their star players. Cornerback Will Shipley and running back Nate Wiggins were both drafted into the NFL, and reliable wide receiver Beaux Collins transferred to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Returning to the Tigers will be quarterback Cade Klubnik, who has been slowly improving, and Marcus Tate, who, like Parks, is a key part of the offensive line but spent part of the season injured.

These players should all combine to make the Clemson Tigers contenders to win the ACC this year.