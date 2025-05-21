"QB run game is the great equalizer": CFB insider gets blunt on Arch Manning vs Julian Sayin 2026 season matchup

The 2025 college football season will kick off with an interesting Week 1 schedule, which will pit two championship favorites, the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes, against each other. More so, it's the matchup between two young quarterbacks in the Longhorns' Arch Manning and Buckeyes' Julian Sayin that is driving the anticipation sky high.

Ad

On Tuesday, college football analyst Jake Crain provided an in-depth analysis of the strategies each team might employ, focusing particularly on the utilization of the quarterback run game. Crain thinks that Sayin might need to be protected and thus the run game will be leveraged before the 19-year-old gets into the groove.

“I don't think Texas is going to go out there and line up in man coverage against Jeremiah Smith and give Julian Sayin an easy out to say, 'Well, my decision's already made. You're in man coverage; I know who I'm going to,'” Crain said (11:50 onwards).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Crain believes Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski will force Sayin to work underneath rather than delivering easy reads.

On the other hand, Crain believes Steve Sarkisian will be aggressive with Arch Manning from the start.

“I feel like Steve thinks he's ready. This is a big moment. I think the full menu is going to be open,” he said. “I don't think there's going to be any 'We're going to feel this out with Arch.'”

Ad

However, Crain had reservations about relying too heavily on Manning’s legs in the opening game.

“The quarterback run game is the great equalizer,” Crain added. “You truly want to get a hat on a hat in the box; the quarterback run game allows you to do that. But how many times do you go to the well with Arch Manning, knowing this is game one of a season where you've got big matchups?”

Ad

Ad

Steve Sarkisian and Brian Hartline will need to push the QBs with ease

While calling the shots on offense, the one thing Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian will need to keep in mind is not to rush both quarterbacks into injuries.

Both teams enter the season with high hopes. After two straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances, the Longhorns look ready to raise the confetti next season. So is the case with the Buckeyes, who have a good roster on hand, and another deep run in the playoffs is a likely scenario.

However, those plans can be disrupted if either of the two quarterbacks, Arch Manning and Julian Sayin, suffers an injury. Thus, it will be important to take safety measures into account since both QBs are new to college football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.