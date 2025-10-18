Quentin Moore injury update: Major blow for Jedd Fisch as Washington TE gets carted off during Michigan faceoff

Washington Huskies tight end Quentin Moore sustained an injury during his team's week eight clash with the Michigan Wolverines. The injury happened near the end of the first half and led to Moore having to be carted off the field.
Later in the television broadcast, Fox Sports' Jenny Taft provided an update on the injury to Moore.
"For Washington, we just saw Quentin Moore. I can tell you he did have movement when he was taken off the field.”
Moore is in his senior year but has barely played throughout his college football career.
In the four years that he has been with the Huskies, he has only made 11 catches for 120 yards, with half of these yards coming in his freshman season in 2022. He has scored one touchdown (in 2023).
This season, Moore has appeared for the Huskies twice in the game against Ohio State and Rutgers, in which he has recorded 35 yards from three receptions.
This injury could mean that Moore may have played his final college football game, bringing to an end a career full of sporadic appearances.
Evan Link Injury Update
But Quentin Moore was not the only player to be injured in the first half of the Washington/ Michigan game. Wolverines offensive linesman
Evan Link was also carted off the field in the first half.
In the same apperances as giving the Moore injury update, Jenny Taft said the following about Link's status.
"It’s so hard when we see anyone carted off. The update from Michigan’s Evan Link — he’s actually in the locker room right now, hoping to see his guys at the break.”
The injury to both Link and Moore could have had a effect on the overall scoreline between the two teams, as at halftime the sides were level at 7-7.
During the second half, the Wolverines were able to storm ahead, and now lead the Huskies 21-7.