Quinn Ewers has 3-word reaction to GF Madelyn Barnes' adorable post on their special day

Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers is gearing up for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. Amidst his preparations, the quarterback celebrated a personal milestone with his girlfriend Madelyn Barnes. She has been one of Ewers' strongest pillars of support throughout his collegiate journey.

On Wednesday, Madelyn Barnes shared a story on Instagram celebrating her second anniversary with Quinn Ewers. She shared a photo of herself in a black dress posing with the quarterback.

"2 YEARS WITH MY PERSON!!! Can't imagine life without you, I love you so much!," Barnes wrote.

Ewers shared the story on his Instagram. He had three words for Madelyn Barnes, showcasing the strong bond that they share with each other.

"Love ya darlin" Ewers wrote in the caption.

The couple went public with their romantic relationship in 2023. Barnes shared a couple of photos of a date they had in Austin, Texas. While Ewers played for the Longhorns, his girlfriend attended college at the University of Oklahoma, their rival school. Despite this, the couple always supported each other in every endeavor.

Quinn Ewers began his collegiate career with Ohio State in 2021. After a season, he joined Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns, where he was named the starting quarterback of the program.

During his three-season stint with the Longhorns, Ewers recorded 9,128 yards and 68 TDs passing. During the 2024 season, the quarterback led the Longhorns to the SEC championship game and a spot in the 12-team college football playoffs.

Texas lost to Georgia in the conference championship game. Ewers helped the program to the CFP semifinals. However, despite an impressive SEC debut, their hopes of lifting a natty were crushed by Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend showcases support amidst his massive career decision

The Longhorns quarterback had one year of collegiate eligibility remaining. However, Ewers announced his intention to declare for the 2025 NFL draft in January.

Madelyn Barnes took to social media to showcase her support for Ewers.

"So proud," Barnes wrote. "Can't wait to see what the future holds, I'll always be your biggest supporter! No matter what team."

Ewers showcased some inconsistency with his performance during the 2024 season. This resulted in his draft stock falling and raising questions about his ability to fit into the NFL. Experts project him to be a late first-round to early second-round pick in April.

