Quinn Ewers’ former roommate turns spotlight on his unknown talent as he gears up for his journey in the NFL

Quinn Ewers declared for the 2025 NFL Draft instead of returning to college, which was a bit of a surprise. The former Texas Longhorns quarterback is expected to be a Day 2 or early Day 3 pick.

As Ewers is preparing for the draft, his former roommate Jahdae Barron said the quarterback is great at basketball.

"We had this basketball hoop in there and he would win a lot of the time. Quinn can shoot. If Quinn wasn't playing football, I would say he most definitely could play basketball," Barron said on Up & Adams.

Although Barron said Ewers was a good basketball player, the latter stuck to football and he was a solid quarterback at college.

Ewers led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football semifinals. Last season at Texas, he went 293-for-445 for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Quinn Ewers left $8 million in NIL money to go to NFL

Quinn Ewers had a year of college eligibility left but he decided to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ewers had an offer from another school for $8 million to return for the 2025 season but he decided to go to the NFL. According to his former coach, Ewers only ever wanted to play for Texas.

"Texas was the only place he wanted to play college football," Riley Dodge, Ewers' high school coach at Southlake Carroll, told Horns247. "He wanted to leave Texas in good standing."

Ewers made millions in NIL already in college football which he said helped to look out for his parents, which was a dream come true.

"Me and my family had a pretty big opportunity in front of us," Ewers said. "We felt that it was a good decision for me to go on and forgo my senior year and enroll early at Ohio State, and have the opportunity to have some good money in our pockets as a family...

"I guess probably the coolest thing for me is just being able to give back to my parents. "I actually get to pay my mom a salary for helping me with my finances."

Ewers finished his college career throwing for 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

