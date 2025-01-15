Quinn Ewers GF Madelyne Barnes sends a heartwarming message after Texas QB’s exit announcement

Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns were eliminated from the College Football Playoff on Friday when they lost 28-14 to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. After the loss, all eyes were on Ewers as the football world awaited his NFL draft decision.

With the deadline set for Wednesday, Ewers finally announced that he would be declaring for the draft. His girlfriend, Madelyne Barnes, sent him a heartwarming message. She posted on her Instagram story, expressing her excitement for his journey in the pros.

"Can't wait to see what the future holds, I'll always be your biggest supporter! No matter what team," Barnes wrote.

Image via Instagram story of Madelyne Barnes (image credit: instagram/madelynebarnes)

Barnes and Ewers have been in a relationship for over a year. They made their relationship Instagram official in February 2023 when Barnes posted a series of photos of them. However, it is unclear how long the two had been dating before the post was made. The couple has been mostly private about their relationship outside of a few updates on social media.

When is Quinn Ewers projected to be selected in the 2025 NFL draft?

At the end of her message, Madelyne Barnes indicated that she would be his biggest supporter, "no matter what team (drafts him)." She used the winky face emoji, likely because it is up in the air which team will pick Ewers, unlike the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward.

Before the season started, Ewers was viewed as one of the top QBs in his class, but a series of injuries and weaker play compared to last season have caused his draft stock to drop. He is no longer viewed as a first round QB prospect.

Ewers is one of the most divisive prospects in the upcoming draft. Some scouts still consider him as a top option, citing his excellent 2023 season. They view his performance this season as a result of his injuries rather than being a true indicator of his abilities.

However, many scouts see his flaws. Although he is an excellent passer, his mobility is limited and there is concern that he will not be able to handle the increased pressure from an NFL defensive line. Some scouts expect him to be picked as late as the fifth round.

