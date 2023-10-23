Quinn Ewers injury update: How long is Texas QB out?

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be out of action for an extended period after suffering a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder during the Longhorns’ game against Houston on Saturday. Despite securing a 31-24 victory against the Cougars, Ewers' injury was a major setback for the No. 7-ranked Longhorns.

The quarterback absorbed a significant hit directly to his right shoulder from Houston defensive lineman David Ugwoegbu, prompting him to seek medical attention in the injury tent. Subsequently, Ewers was escorted to the locker room for a more thorough assessment.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said that Ewers wanted to continue the game, but the coaching staff did not allow him. He's been impressive for the Longhorns this season, throwing for 1915 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 62 yards and five touchdowns.

Is Quinn Ewers out for the season?

While the injury is expected to sideline Quinn Ewers for an extended period, the quarterback has not been ruled out for the rest of the season. He could still play a role for the Longhorns this season as they aim to win the Big 12 championship in their final season in the league.

According to reports, there's optimism within the Texas Longhorns program that Quinn Ewers will return to the field this season. However, the projected return date for the quarterback is yet unknown. Further assessment will be carried out later this week to give clearer details.

Who will succeed Ewers for the Texas QB1 role?

Maalik Murphy replaced Ewers against Houston and played a pivotal role in enabling Texas to maintain its lead. Murphy orchestrated a crucial scoring drive during the late stages of the fourth quarter, which secured the victory for the Longhorns and prevented a significant upset.

The battle for the Texas quarterback starting job is now between him and true freshman Arch Manning. Steve Sarkisian has expressed his trust in the two quarterbacks to lead the team without Ewers, but it is unknown who gets the nod as the starter in the next game.

Murphy is believed to be next in line to Quinn Ewers after his impressive displays in the spring and fall camps. He adds a fresh dimension to the team's offensive strategy due to his running capabilities, a unique skill set that the Longhorns’ offense can exploit.

A section of the fans will want to see Manning in action as he hopes to build on his family's legacy in college football, but it appears he won't get the chance due to his inexperience.