Quinn Ewers interview: Why was the Texas star not available after the Texas Pro day

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers didn't do any interviews after his Pro Day for a good reason.

Texas held its Pro Day on March 25, and Ewers was one of the players many teams were interested in scouting. He had college eligibility left but opted to go to the NFL, which some were surprised by.

Ewers had success at his Pro Day, but he didn't do his media sessions due to the fact that he had a meeting with an NFL team.

"For those wondering why Quinn Ewers did not stick around for media session following pro day, I am told he had an immediate meeting with an NFL team," Bobby Burton X account wrote.

Which NFL team Ewers met with is unknown, but he skipped the media portion of Pro Day to meet with a team. At his Pro Day, Ewers went 50-for-59, which included four drops, but he did end with three bad throws to end his session, according to Tommy Yarish.

Ewers led Texas to back-to-back college football semifinal apperances but couldn't get over the hump. He went 293-for-445 for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with the Longhorns in 2024.

Texas Longhorns coach pitches Quinn Ewers to NFL teams

Quinn Ewers was a star quarterback at Texas, and coach Steve Sarkisian is hoping he will thrive in the NFL too.

Ewers is expected to be a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Sarkisian believes the quarterback will have a ton of success in the NFL.

“They’re going to see this guy throw tonight, and I think he’s going to throw darts,” Sarkisian said at the combine, via On3. “I think he’s going to be on point with his ability to throw the football. I think something that gets lost — this guy has had to endure a lot during his time at the University of Texas.

"It’s his resiliency, his ability to bounce back. He had to fight through a lot of different injuries along the way. Played in a bunch of big-time games. Some of those things are hard to measure at a Combine or a Pro Day, but I think the totality of his resume, of who he is as a quarterback, I think is going to be helpful for him.”

Ewers did deal with injuries throughout his college career, which is a knock on him. But when he was on the field, he was a star quarterback, which is why Sarkisian thinks any team that drafts him will be lucky.

