Quinn Ewers NFL Draft: Could Texas QB declare in 2024?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has grabbed the limelight this season. He has powered his team to the summit of the Big 12 with his impressive displays.

Ewers is widely regarded as one of the best signal callers in college football at present. However, there has been talk of him potentially entering the 2024 NFL draft.

Ewers, who played the 2021 season with Ohio State, is currently a redshirt sophomore at Texas. He is in his second college football season with the Longhorns and three years removed from high school, which makes him eligible for the 2024 NFL draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

However, there is a high possibility that Ewers may forgo the draft in order to stay with the Longhorns for one more season in 2024, according to Longhorns reporter Bobby Burton.

On Tuesday, Burton reported that Ewers' decision may have already been made, but it’s at least 90 percent certain that he will remain in Texas. The quarterback is expected to make his final decision after the 2023 CFB season.

Expand Tweet

A look at Quinn Ewers' stats in the 2023 CFB season

Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers is having a stellar season with the Texas Longhorns. The quarterback has completed 173 of his 246 passes for 2,232 yards for 14 touchdowns. He has also recorded 53 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground across eight games this campaign.

Ewers suffered a shoulder injury during Texas' 31-24 win over the Houston Cougars in Week 8. He was tipped to miss the remainder of the season as Mallick Murphy took over the reins as the Longhorns' starting quarterback.

However, Ewers recovered well and returned to action in Week 11 to help Texas beat the TCU Horned Frogs 29-16.

The Longhorns are currently leading the Big 12 with a 9-1 record. With Ewers back from injury, they will be hoping to build on their dominant run by winning their two remaining regular season games.