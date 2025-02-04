Quinn Ewers predicted to become Aaron Rodgers' successor according to the latest mock draft

Quinn Ewers’ college football career was full of ups and downs. However, there's confidence in some quarters that he can thrive on the professional stage following his experience at Texas.

While there are still some uncertainties regarding his draft projections, Matt Miller projected Quinn Ewers as a second-round pick. In the latest mock draft by the ESPN draft expert, the former Texas quarterback went to the New York Jets at the 42nd pick.

This presents him as a potential heir to Aaron Rodgers on the franchise’s offense. Rodgers, who transitioned to the team in 2023 after spending 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, doesn't seem to have much time to play in the league considering his age.

“It will be fascinating to watch Ewers' predraft process, and a strong combine could boost him into Round 1,” Miller wrote. “The Jets need an heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers and might need that successor to start immediately.

"Three seasons as a starter at Texas would have Ewers ready for that task. He threw for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this past season."

Quinn Ewers teammates that made the two-round mock draft

Quinn Ewers had four of his Texas teammates in the mock draft released by Matt Miller on Monday. Three of them went in the first round, while the other one joined Ewers as a second-round pick.

Kelvin Banks Jr. was the first Texas player to go off the board in the mock draft. The offensive lineman was the 10th pick, going to the Chicago Bears. Matthew Golden appeared not long after. The wide receiver was the 12th pick by the Dallas Cowboys.

Jahdae Barron was the last Texas player projected for the first round. The Jim Thorpe Award winner went at No. 16 to the Arizona Cardinals. Alfred Collins is the only player projected below Quinn Ewers in the mock draft. The defensive lineman was the 50th pick by the Seattle Seahawks.

Matt Miller’s mock draft top 10 picks

#1, Tennessee Titans – EDGE Abdul Carter (Penn State)

#2, Cleveland Browns – WR/DB Travis Hunter (Colorado)

#3, New York Giants – QB Cam Ward (Miami)

#4, New England Patriots – DL Mason Graham (Michigan)

#5, Jacksonville Jaguars – DB Will Johnson (Michigan)

#6, Los Angeles Raiders – QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)

#7, New York Jets – OL Will Campbell (LSU)

#8, Carolina Panthers – EDGE Jalen Walker (Georgia)

#9, New Orleans Saints – WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)

#10, Chicago Bears – OL Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas)

