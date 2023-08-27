Race to acquire remaining Pac-12 schools heats up as MWC, AAC expansion set eyes on Oregon State and Washington State

It's week zero of 2023 college football and the remaining Pac-12 schools are still without a future destination. The conference's media rights deal expires this season and its failure to find a new acceptable offer was at the root of its disintegration.

Six schools deserted the conference in the space of weeks, leaving just four Pac-12 schools whose futures are uncertain. These schools have each been seeking paths into their futures by exploring several options. In a joint effort, Stanford and Cal have been pushing for an invitation to join the ACC.

On the other hand, Oregon State and Washington State don't have the Power 5 connection that Stanford and Cal do. Instead, they have turned to the less prestigious conferences of the Group of 5. Two conferences that have constantly been mentioned in connection with Oregon State and Washington State are the Mountain West and the American Athletic Conference.

There are fresh reports indicating that the Mountain West and the AAC will be pitching to the two Pac-12 schools in the coming weeks. According to college football columnist Jim Williams, a reverse merger that would see the Pac-12 survive will also be considered by both parties.

How will the Mountain West or the AAC benefit the Pac-12 schools?

The Mountain West and the AAC each have their advantage to the Pac-12 schools. The Mountain West has the advantage of a closely-knit regional community. Its media deal expires in 2025, which means a new media deal is to be negotiated soon.

On the other hand is the AAC, with a wider national reach, an ESPN media rights package and a bowl winning culture. All of these are the advantages the conferences can hinge their pitch on.

But how will adding these two schools be of any advantage to the conferences? First, the schools are not lightweights in college football. They are long-standing members of the famed Conference of Champions before its collapse.

Another thing is their academic standing and reputation. Pac-12 schools are reputed for being some of the most academically sound schools in the country. Furthermore, these schools bring viewership value with their fanbase. It is important to note this when negotiations for a new media rights deal starts.

It does not stop there. There is also the name and privileges of the Pac-12 if the parties settle for a merger. Rumors of a merger has been rife for weeks. It probably will be the resolution of the conference realignment saga.