Radio host reveals heartwarming manners portrayed by Shedeur Sanders

ESPN's Kevin Clark praised Shedeur Sanders for his professionalism on Thursday. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is in New Orleans to attend Super Bowl LIX and spoke with Clark and other outlets about his college career and future in the NFL.

The sports commentator shared a picture of himself and Sanders and how he noticed how polite the quarterback is with media via X.

"Been on radio row for ten years. Never in my life seen a player make a point to meet and shake the hands of everyone in our crew. Now I have. Shedeur Sanders did it," Clark tweeted.

The former Colorado star will play in the Super Bowl LIX Flag Football game on Saturday inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. He will be on Team Kai (Cenat) with other celebrities and athletes, including Michael Vick, Teyana Taylor and Duke Dennis.

During an interview with Clark, the former Heisman Trophy contender discussed what it means to have Vick as a mentor.

"The main one (mentor) is Mike Vick," Sanders said. "So, I sat down and talked to him a lot during the East-West Shrine game, and it was just good connecting with him and I know we're playing in the game Saturday together, which will be fun, but I just love being around him. Love talking to him. Love hearing his insight."

Shedeur Sanders' birthday wish ahead of the 2025 NFL draft

Sheduer Sanders will celebrate his 23rd birthday on Friday. During a media appearance on Thursday, he was asked if he had a birthday wish. Complex Sports posted a video on X of him saying he hopes he and his teammates, including Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr., all get picked in the 2025 NFL draft.

"My birthday wish? Me and my Colorado friends to get drafted," Sanders said.

The draft prospect finished his college career by completing 1,264 passes for 14,327 yards and 134 touchdowns.

Last season, he led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and their first bowl game since 2020. The popular quarterback played his final game with the Buffaloes in their 36-14 loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

He will be among other talented quarterbacks like Cam Ward and Will Howard, who hope to be drafted in the first round.

