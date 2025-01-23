Raiders insiders give a $146.6 million reality check to Mark Davis as Deion Sanders' future hangs in the balance

Las Vegas Raiders insider Mitchell Renz believes the team should hire Deion Sanders as their next head coach. The Raiders were linked to Ben Johnson, but he ended up taking the job with the Chicago Bears.

Now, Renz thinks Sanders is the best fit for owner Mark Davis due to all the money he would bring in.

"The safest hire Mark Davis can do is actually Deion," Renz said. "Even if its a complete failure, Deion is going to make Mark Davis so much money that Mark's gonna go I made my money back and then some. Like, look at this quote from USA Today, 'The Coach Prime effect of Sanders helped lead the department to a record $146.6 million in reported revenue.'

"The amount of money the Raiders would get for hiring Deion, I often say say this, I think if Deion is the head coach of the Raiders, that you could see the Raiders turn into the next America's team."

As Renz points out, Sanders brought in plenty of revenue to Colorado by being the team's coach. Although a lot of that is from students wanting to go there if he was an NFL head coach, Renz thinks the amount of merchandise and ticket sales would skyrocket with Sanders as the coach.

Deion Sanders wants to remain in Colorado

Deion Sanders has been linked to NFL jobs, including the Dallas Cowboys job. The coach said he was excited to hear from Jerry Jones but is happy in Boulder, Colorado.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it's intriguing," Sanders told ESPN's Adam Schefter a week ago. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community."

This is not the first time Sanders has shut down NFL rumors as back in November he made it clear he's focused on being Colorado's head coach.

"I'm happy where I am, man," Sanders said. "I've got a kickstand down. You know what a kickstand is? ... That means I'm resting. I'm good, I'm happy, I'm excited. I'm enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here, truly do."

Sanders has gone 40-18 as a college head coach.

