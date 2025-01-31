"Rams 2025 CFB champions" - Fans go wild as Colorado State hire former Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert 

The Colorado State Rams finished the 2024 college football season with an 8-5 record under coach Jay Norvell. They lost heavily 43-17 to the Miami RedHawks in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

On Thursday, ESPN analyst Pete Thamel reported that the Rams have hired former Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert as a consultant to help build a competent front office. He stayed with the Steelers for 21 years and won two Super Bowls during his tenure in different capacities with the team.

“Colbert will help coach Jay Norvell and the school’s player personnel department set up systems for building a football front office,” Thamel tweeted. “The partnership is with Colbert and Altius Sports Partners, and it will include Altius chairman and veteran administrator Oliver Luck."

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the news of Colorado State hiring Colbert.

Some fans saw a rosy future for the Rams.

"Unless more teams are doing this in private. Props to Colorado State for getting ahead of the curve to get even," one fan tweeted.

"Interesting choice,' another fan tweeted.

"Rams 2025 CFB Champions. Bookmark it," one fan tweeted.

Colorado State ramping up for the 2025 season

After losing the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, Jay Norvell pinpointed areas of growth for the team during the 2025 college football season.

“There’s a lot of things. We have to show more consistency," Norvell said. "We have to develop playmakers. We have to develop playmakers in the passing game as well as in the running game.

"We’ve traditionally had that. We were young this year, in my opinion. We were really young at receiver. We were inexperienced at tight end and we’ve got to play more consistently at those positions.

"Brayden has got to be more consistent as well. It’s a combination of all those things that will help us be more productive offensively. We’ll look at that. I’ll spend some time looking at that here this week. We’ll really dive in and see how we can improve and be better. That’s something that’s got to get better in ’25 for sure.”

The Rams also hired Alex Collins as their first-ever general manager in December while adding Tyson Summers as their new defensive coordinator in a huge overhaul.

The Rams will move to the new Pac-12 in July 2026 due to the extensive conference expansion and realignment moves that gripped college sports last year.

