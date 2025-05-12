Rams RB Blake Corum and other ex-Michigan stars mark their attendance for an exciting reunion

On Monday, Michigan football hosted an alumni networking event organized by the university’s Athletic Career Center. The gathering brought together former players, including running back Blake Corum, now with the LA Rams.

The event was held to connect current student-athletes with these alumni who know the weight of wearing the winged helmet very well.

The program shared some highlights from the occasion on Instagram, writing:

“We’re always so appreciative to have such a vast alumni network that is so willing to give back to the program!”

Corum, a two-time All-American, left a mark at Michigan. He became the school’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns with 58, set the single-season rushing touchdown record (27 in 2023), won three Big Ten titles, a national championship and was named the team’s offensive MVP in 2023.

Michigan Wolverines' chances in the 2025 season

Michigan ended the 2024 season on a high note with wins over schools like Ohio State and Alabama. The Wolverines finished 8-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten, despite a rough season on offense and problems at quarterback.

Heading into 2025, the team has a chance to make a big change. It lost some cornerstone players, including Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Colston Loveland and Will Johnson. But coach Sherrone Moore brought in talented recruits as well as athletes through the transfer portal.

The schedule for 2025 also looks relatively easier. It doesn’t play Penn State or Oregon, and it will also avoid Illinois and Indiana. The Wolverines would instead face teams like Nebraska, USC, Wisconsin and Washington. All of these programs did not perform particularly well last season.

CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli ranked Michigan at No. 4 in his Big Ten Power Rankings after spring camp. He said that even with a weak offense last year, the team still won eight games and had a strong end.

If the offense gets better and the defense remains steadfast, the Wolverines could be looking at a 10-win season, as he put it.

