Ravens HC John Harbaugh drops major hints at Jim Harbaugh’s future as head coach: “He loves Michigan, but he loves NFL too”

Jim Harbaugh is fresh off leading the Michigan Wolverines to the 2024 national championship title. Following an incredibly successful campaign, the head coach has been linked with a return to the NFL.

As per reports, Harbaugh has already taken two interviews with NFL teams to be their next head coach. The 60-year-old was the head coach for the San Francisco 49ers for four years before leaving the franchise after the 2014 season.

While Harbaugh is yet to decide on his future, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has offered an insight into his younger brother's dilemma. While speaking to reporters on Thursday ahead of the Ravens' Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans, John was asked whether he would like to coach against his brother in the NFL next year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

John responded by saying that he's not entirely sure about Jim's plans:

“I’m not sure what Jim’s plans are. I think whatever he does, it’ll be what’s best for him and his family. know Michigan has been a joy for him to go back to his alma mater. His family loves it there. The players love him. He loves the players, coaches [and] the fan base.

"I don’t know exactly what direction he’s going to go. I would think that the [university] President and the Board of Trustees would be doing everything that they can to try and keep him. That’d be priority No. 1 if I was them, but I think at the end he’s going to do whatever’s best for him and his family.

“He loves Michigan, but he loves the NFL, too. So, we’ll just have to see.”

Expand Tweet

Notably, the two Harbaugh brothers coached against each other at the Super Bowl in 2013. John's Ravens managed a narrow win over Jim's 49ers in the big game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

What is Jim Harbaugh's record at Michigan?

Michigan Wolverines HC Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh took over as the Michigan head coach before the 2015 season. He has compiled an 89-25 record in nine seasons with the Wolverines thus far.

Harbaugh has won three Big Ten championships with Michigan. He won his first national championship title with the team earlier this month, beating the Washington Huskies in the finale.

However, it remains to be seen whether Harbaugh will return to coaching the Wolverines for the 2024 college football season.