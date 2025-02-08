“Ready to be the face of a franchise”: Deion Sanders has clear message for Titans, Giants & Browns about Shedeur ahead of the draft

Deion Sanders has been in the media a lot in recent weeks. Despite being the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, there were rumors that he would leave to take a job in the NFL. That no longer appears to be the case, and as a result, a lot of his media appearances involve discussing his son, QB Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders is viewed by most draft experts as a top-two QB in the draft and has a chance of being picked first by the Tennessee Titans. On Friday, Deion Sanders appeared on 'The Rich Eisen Show' to talk about his son, the Super Bowl, and all things football.

Sanders spoke about how he thinks his son Shedeur is ready to be the face of a franchise, regardless of which team picks him (starts at 7:10):

"He really gets it. He's really ready to be the face of a franchise," Sanders said. "I think it's gonna be one of the top three (teams) for sure. I've spoken to all but one. That's the Titans, I haven't spoken to them yet but he has. But the others I've spoken to. Forget the arm he can spin it. We know he can spin it. He has four years of film so he's straight.

"Started every year in high school, started every year in college, didn't miss one game. We understand what we're getting. There's no surprise what he is and who he is. I think he's the most qualified quarterback for that level and what comes with that position and the face of the franchise than anyone in the draft."

Deion Sanders talks about Travis Hunter's future

The conversation between Deion Sanders and Rich Eisen moved on from Shedeur Sanders to Coach Prime's other superstar in the draft, Travis Hunter.

"He's a truly gifted kid and he knows he has those gifts. He matures those gifts and works on them as well. Allowing him do what he did was wonderful. Just think if I didn't make that decision. If I hadn't done that before. I couldn't fathom what we let him to do."

Both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are likely to be top-five picks. Sanders appears set to be picked by one of the first three teams, the Titans, Browns, and Giants because they all need a QB. Meanwhile, Hunter could be selected by any team that does not want to pick a QB, and who that will be is an open question.

