"Ready to hear my name called": Ole Miss underdog Jaxson Dart gets 100% real about his NFL draft mindset 

Jaxson Dart has emerged as an underdog prospect in this year's NFL draft. After impressing during his Scouting Combine and Pro Day, the Ole Miss quarterback's draft stock had rapidly risen.

Dart is projected as the third-best QB prospect behind Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Some experts and analysts even view him as a better candidate than Coach Prime's son.

Amidst his preparations, Dart came forward to share his unfiltered feelings regarding his NFL draft mindset. On Tuesday, the Ole Miss star made an appearance on "NFL on ESPN".

During the interview, Dart expressed his excitement about being called in the draft. He added he has made all the preparations he could and is now "at peace" about beginning his professional journey in the league.

"Yeah, I feel like I am at peace right now," Dart said. "Just because I feel like I did all that I could. I feel like I was super prepared for it. Feel like I performed at a good level from the Senior Bowl to the Combine, you know, any of the workouts at Pro Day. So, I'm just kind of at peace with it as of now. Really ready to heary my name called and really ready to embark on the next journey."

Jaxson Dart spent the past three seasons with the Rebels after his freshman campaign as a backup with the USC Trojans. He was immediately named as the team's starter by Lane Kiffin after his arrival.

In three seasons, Dart tallied 10,617 yards and 72 passing TDs for the Rebels. During the 2024 campaign, he led the program to a 10-3 campaign and a bowl game victory over Duke. He was honored as a First-Team All-SEC for his contributions on the field.

NFL analyst hints at Jaxson Dart getting drafted ahead of Shedeur Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has been on a rapid decline over the past few weeks. Sanders went from a top-three prospect to now being projected as a late first-rounder. This led to ESPN analyst and NFL insider Peter Schrager hinting that Dart could get drafted ahead of Sanders.

On Tuesday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up", Schrager talked about how the New York Giants could still look to add a quarterback despite signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. He believes that the franchise could end up choosing Dart over Sanders if they decide to go the quarterback round with the No. 3 overall pick.

"They've done so much work and have been in the building in Ole Miss as much as they have, for Shedeur Sanders, furthermore, Joe Schein has a kid at Ole Miss. So, he's been there and around that program plenty," Schrager said.

"Eli Manning has the Ole Miss connection....So, if they take him [Dart] over Shedeur Sanders, it's not just them throwing, pun intented, 'a dart' on the wall. It's because they've done just as much work on that player as they have on Shedeur," he added.

The 2025 NFL draft is set to begin on Thursday. Fans will soon find out which team ultimately decides to acquire the Ole Miss quarterback.

Which team do you think should look to draft Jaxson Dart? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

