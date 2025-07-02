"Ready for what July got in store": Notre Dame commit Javian Osborne gets hyped as Marcus Freeman's squad notches top 3 spot in recruitment rankings

Notre Dame’s recruiting for the 2026 class has reached impressive new heights under Marcus Freeman, who has already secured commitments from 22 players. In June alone, the Irish added six committed players: safety Joey O'Brien, tight end Ian Premer, cornerback Khary Adams, offensive tackle Grayson McKeogh, tight end Preston Fryzel and offensive tackle Charlie Thom.

These additions have propelled Notre Dame’s 2026 recruiting class to a No. 3 national ranking. On Tuesday, Irish four-star running back commit Javian Osborne celebrated this momentum and hinted at even more success ahead by tweeting:

"No.3 Ready for what July Got in store for us #GoIrish☘️."

The start of July promises even more excitement for Irish fans, as three wide receiver targets - Kaydon Finley, Devin Fitzgerald and Brayden Robinson - will announce their college choices on July 4, 5 and 6, respectively.

On June 26, Osborne actively pitched these three receivers, tweeting:

"Come on Fellas you won’t get a c/o 2026 Brotherhood as close as this one Come Join the Family!! You’ll be set for life! (For Life) #GoIrish☘️☘️☘️ #TxtoIN#AZtoIN."

Fortunately for the Irish, all three receivers appear to be leaning toward Marcus Freeman's program. The Irish already have two wide receivers committed in the 2026 class: Bubba Frazier and Dylan Faison.

Besides these three receivers, the Irish can also secure a big addition on defense when four-star defensive lineman Elijah Golden announces his decision on July 26. He is considering Notre Dame, Alabama, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech, but the Irish are heavily favored with an 86.2% chance to land his commitment, according to On3.

Four-star commit Ebenezer Ewetade reaffirms his interest in Notre Dame with family visit

Four-star edge rusher Ebenezer Ewetade has been committed to Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame since Apr. 5. He and his family were in South Bend from June 20-22 for his official visit, when they connected more with Freeman, defensive line coach Al Washington.

“Meetings were good,” Ewetade told the Irish Sports Daily. “I met with Coach Washington, we were watching film on how I could fit into the defense. Then other coaches, like Coach Freeman, were really just talking to my parents, reassuring them that they're making a good decision by letting me come here.”

Ebenezer Ewetade is the No. 16 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 109 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Besides him, the Irish have another edge rusher commit in the cycle in five-star prospect Rodney Dunham.

