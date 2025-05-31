"Real sick": CFB fans get excited over new upgrade in latest version of College Football 26

The new EA Sports College Football 26 game's trailer was released on Thursday to much acclaim from both NFL and CFB fans. The changes from last year's version were acutely monitored by fans.

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert revealed on X that the new CFB 26 game will have dynamic lighting that changes during the game and accounts for different seasons of the year.

"College Football 26 will have Dynamic Lighting. 7 pm in September will have different shadows than 7 pm in November. The sun will change as the game goes on as well. It will also change geographically to match true to the region," Benkert tweeted.

Fans had mixed reactions to the new changes in the EA Sports College Football 26 game.

Most fans were excited about the changes.

"Real sick," one fan tweeted.

"These developers are doing amazing things, they get it," another fan tweeted.

"I love that there are more game presentation details. Makes the experience so much more fun," one fan tweeted.

EA Sports College football 26 cover star hypes up game

Last year, the cover stars of the EA Sports College Football 25 were former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star Travis Hunter and Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards, all of whom have departed for the NFL.

The 2026 cover stars are Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. During an interview with On3 on Tuesday, Williams hyped up the emotional aspect of the game and what it meant to him to be on the cover.

“Just playing those games — if I could ever be on the cover, it would mean the world to me," Williams said. "Just thinking back to little Ryan, that’s what they called me back home. If he got to see what was going on right now, I could only imagine how excited he would be.

"It’s a blessing. It’s super exciting. Just remembering all those memories, playing mascot mode, playing road of glory, all those memories, they all come creeping in. It almost makes you emotional, just because of how exciting it is.”

According to a report by Sports Business Journal, EA Sports College Football 25 drew 5 million players and $500 million in sales within the first week of its release. The hype behind the 2026 version looks set to continue the dominance of its prior version.

