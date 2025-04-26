“Really good big brother”: CFB fans send appreciation for Shilo Sanders over constant support to Shedeur Sanders through uncertain draft nights

One of the biggest supporters of Shedeur Sanders amid his massive and unexpected slide on the draft board is his brother, Shilo. The former Colorado defensive back, who's also expecting his name to be called in Green Bay, was solidly behind his brother amid the setback.

Shedeur Sanders was projected as a first-round pick during the draft process. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner was at one point considered the first-overall pick in the draft. However, he waited until the fifth round to be selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick.

The level of support Shilo Sanders gave his brother until he eventually got drafted hasn't gone unnoticed among football fans. While he is also facing the same expectations of getting drafted in Green Bay, he took his time to stand by his brother amid his challenges.

Here's a look at some of the reactions of fans to the laudable behavior of Shilo over the last few days of the NFL draft.

Other reactions from fans:

"And when he did worry about himself and his situation he turned it into a joke to comfort Shedeur. Good ass brother," a fan wrote.

"100% that dude is amazing," another fan wrote.

"Facts. True show of character," a fan commented.

"Classic enabler behavior tbh. Shedeur probably a 1st rounder if had a real ass older brothers who weren’t afraid to put him in his place," another fan commented.

Shedeur Sanders happy to be drafted as Shilo awaits his fate

Shedeur Sanders was elated to finally get drafted on Saturday following what was a challenging period in the first two days of the draft. The quarterback disclosed his feelings to the media after he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

“I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity throughout everything," Sanders told reporters after being drafted. "I don't ever focus on a negative or even think about the negative because the positive happened so fast."

Shedeur Sanders also gave his view about the Browns’ current quarterback room. He faces a lot of competition in the team as he becomes the fifth quarterback on the roster.

“I feel like first thing getting in is showing respect to the vets,” Sanders said. “I'm getting ready to work and show the coaches, have them understand I'm ready to work, actually understand the real me. I'm truly thankful for the opportunity for people to actually see the real me and not be able to see stuff that could be true or not."

On the other hand, Shilo Sanders is awaiting his fate as the draft event goes on in Green Bay. The defensive back was projected as a late-round pick and will hope to get selected following his brother.

