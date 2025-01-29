“Really hope this happens!”: CFB fans rejoice as Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin sends an offer to Jaxson Dart’s brother Diesel

Following the end of Jaxson Dart’s historic tenure at Ole Miss, the football program is hoping to have someone from his family carry on his legacy in the next few years. On Monday, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels extended an offer to Diesel Dart, the younger brother of Jaxson.

Diesel is a Class of 2027 wide receiver out of Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. He is a promising prospect in his own right, showcasing his versatility by playing on both sides of the ball. Ole Miss becomes the second school to present him an offer after San Diego State.

There were a lot of reactions from fans after Diesel Dart announced the Ole Miss offer on social media on Monday. Many fans immediately welcomed the idea as they would want to see another Dart in the program in the next few years. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

"I really hope this happens!! The Dart legacy is alive!!"

"Come break some receiving records young man," a fan wrote.

Other reactions from fans online were equally as excited:

"YYYYEEEESSSSS Come to the Sip!!!! We love the Dart family," another fan wrote.

"Well come on down! Glad to have ya," a fan commented.

"Grandstud… the sequell! HYDR!!! Love ya dude," another fan commented.

Jaxson Dart loved his time at Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart had an illustrious career at Ole Miss. The quarterback arrived in 2022 via the transfer portal and went on to make a name for himself in three seasons with the Rebels.

In his time in Oxford, Jaxson Dart etched his name in SEC history as one of just four players to surpass 12,000 total career yards. He also rewrote the Ole Miss record books, setting new single-season marks for passing yards and total offense. He leaves with an indelible mark on the football program.

“I think we definitely left (Ole Miss) in a better place than when we came in,” Dart said after the Gator Bowl win over Duke. “Our experience in Oxford — the growth, environment, culture of bringing people together — it’s like a dream playing football at Ole Miss.

“You can go anywhere and everybody is going to know your name. Everybody is going to support you. Everybody is going to have your back, and that’s just special. You don’t get that everywhere, especially where I’m from. I didn’t experience that at all at my old school, and then coming here, it’s just a family. The state of Mississippi is special.”

Jaxson Dart's time at Ole Miss is something he can share with his brother. While it’s still early in Diesel Dart’s recruitment, he is a prospect to watch out for. Following an impressive sophomore season, he is emerging as one of the top 2027 prospects in the state of Utah.

