“Really interesting to see if Cowboys make a move”: CFB insider delivers verdict on Quinn Ewers’ future after he enters the NFL draft

College football insider RJ Young of "The Number One College Football Show" believes the Dallas Cowboys could draft Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers in 2025.

Ewers decided to forgo his eligibility and declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. However, Young believes that could be because he knows Steve Sarkisian is going to take the Cowboys head coaching job, which would lead to him being selected by Dallas.

"It's really going to be interesting to see if the Dallas Cowboys make a move on Quinn Ewers, if they make a move on Shedeur Sanders," Young said (at 2:30). "A lot of that has to do with who the next head coach is going to be, and who Jerry expects that to be.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If it's Steve Sarkisian, who apparently has been thrown into the mix. You could see him going to get a Quinn Ewers. But, there are other quarterbacks Steve Sarkisian would like to play him, like Dak Prescott."

However, Sarkisian has said he is focused on Texas, so it does seem unlikely he would take the Cowboys job.

But, regardless of who the head coach is, the Cowboys could be a landing spot for Ewers as he could develop behind Dak Prescott and potentially be the QB of the future.

Quinn Ewers rejected $8 million NIL deal to stay in college

The future of Quinn Ewers was something many college football fans were debating.

Some thought Ewers would be off to the NFL, while others thought he should stay at college for one more season and transfer to another school. Texas was set to start Arch Manning, and Ewers ultimately decided to enter the draft.

According to Chip Brown of 247Sports, Ewers turned down an $8 million NIL offer from an unnamed school to return to college in 2025.

"Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers turned down an $8 million NIL offer to transfer to another school for his final year of eligibility because he was ready to move on and enter the 2025 NFL and also to preserve his college football experience as a Longhorn, sources close to Ewers told Horns24," the article read.

"Ewers could've earned more in one season next year than the roughly $6 million in NIL revenue he's earned the past three seasons in Austin, sources told Horns247."

Ewers finished his college career leading the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.