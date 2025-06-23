"Really down to just 3 guys" - CFB insider spills the beans on Lincoln Riley's final recruitment move amid USC HC's hot seat rumors

Lincoln Riley has come under pressure after USC's rather poor run in the 2024 season. The Trojans finished with a 7-6 record, which was the fewest wins that Riley has posted in a season since taking charge of the team in 2022. Since Riley has just over two months before the start of the 2025 season, he needs to get it right with his recruits to keep himself off the hot seat.
College football insider Scott Schrader appeared on the "On3 Recruits" YouTube channel on Sunday and spilled the beans on the recruitment targets for Riley's USC as part of the class of 2026.
“It’s really down to just three guys,” Schrader said. “It’s down to Breck Kolojay, an offensive lineman from IMG Academy. He’s been a long time kind of friend of a few guys. Kannon Smith is committed to USC; he’s from Colorado. And Breck is from Colorado….and then the other two left are Jalen Lott and Boobie Feaster.”
Some of the high-profile recruits joining USC this year are Husan Longstreet (quarterback), Jahkeem Stewart (defensive end), Waymond Jordan (running back), and Trestin Castro (cornerback).
However, Riley will need to get a tune out of his incomings, with some expecting USC to challenge for the national title next season.
Jayden Maiava set to be QB1 for Lincoln Riley's USC in the 2025 season
Jayden Maiava is widely regarded as the QB1 for Lincoln Riley's USC in the 2025 season. He was announced as the Trojans' starting quarterback toward the end of the 2024 season in November.
Maiava committed to UNLV in 2022. He redshirted his first season and entered the 2023 season as a backup to Doug Brumfield, but started 11 games after an injury to Brumfield.
Maiava transferred to USC in 2024. He completed 101 of 169 passes for 11 touchdowns and six interceptions last season, leading the Trojans to a 3-1 record as a starter.
