“Really just the music”: Michigan player reveals key difference between Sherrone Moore and Jim Harbaugh’s coaching style

The Michigan Wolverines have a new coach for the 2024 season as Sherrone Moore replaced Jim Harbaugh. After the Wolverines won the national championship, Harbaugh took the coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL.

Ahead of the 2024 college football season, Wolverines defensive lineman Kenneth Grant was asked about the differences between Moore and Harbaugh. The player said there isn't a big difference other than the music being played:

"Everything is pretty much the same, the only thing that is different is just the music. We play more music, we play a little bit more music. He's happy to be around us, Coach Moore is happy to be around us, it's like having a best friend that you can talk to everything about."

Michigan is practicing with music on, which is a slight difference from what Harbaugh did. The team will open its 2024 season at home on Aug. 31 against Fresno State.

Sherrone Moore replaces Harbaugh as Michigan coach

Sherrone Moore took over as the coach of the Wolverines after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL.

Moore was the Wolverines' top assistant and served as the coach while Harbaugh was suspended last season, so it was a logical replacement.

"I have been preparing my entire coaching career for this opportunity and I can't think of a better place to be head coach than at the University of Michigan," Moore said in a statement, via ESPN. "We will do everything each day as a TEAM to continue the legacy of championship football that has been played at Michigan for the past 144 years.

"Our standards will not change. We will be a smart, tough, dependable, relentless, and enthusiastic championship-level team that loves football and plays with passion for the game, the winged helmet and each other."

He continued:

"We will also continue to achieve excellence off the field, in the classroom and in our communities. I am excited to start working in this new role with our players, coaches and staff."

Moore went 4-0 as the coach last season, as he led the team during its massive wins against Penn State and Ohio State. He signed a five-year contract with a base salary of $500,000 and $5 million in additional compensation in Year 1.

