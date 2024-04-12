"Really ticked me the f**k off": Cam Newton reveals true feeling behind leaving Urban Meyer’s Florida

Two-time BCS national champion Cam Newton opened up about his acrimonious transfer from Florida to Blinn after the 2008/09 season. The quarterback revealed that then-Gators coach Urban Meyer did not give him a championship ring after Florida beat Oklahoma in the 2009 title game.

"You know, all the reasons why I went to Florida were accomplished other than me playing. And that's why I had to leave. And at that time, they didn't have the transfer portal, so I had to get it out of the mud," Newton said on Club Shay Shay.

"Urban Meyer had to sign off to where I transferred to. He gave certain restrictions you cannot transfer to an instate school. So, FAU, FIU, Florida State, Miami, I couldn't go to none of them. "

"So I said, how do I clear all that so I can go anywhere? I gotta go JUCO. I said, s***, I'm going JUCO. And on top of that, what really ticked me the f*** off was when my father had called Urban to ask for a championship ring.

"He didn't gimme a Championship ring. So that really was my driving force to becoming the player who I was. I said, don't worry about it. I'm gonna go get my own." Newton added.

Newton served as a backup to Tim Tebow at Florida during the 2007 and 2008 seasons when Meyer was in charge. However, his stint with the Gators was marred with controversy after he was charged with burglary, larceny, and obstruction of justice for possessing a stolen laptop.

Newton was arrested in Nov. 2008, but the charges were later dropped following a pre-court trial. Nonetheless, the signal-caller transferred to Blinn for the 2009 season to keep his college career going.

Newton transferred to Auburn for the 2010 season and led the Tigers to the BCS national championship title in his first and only season with the team. He also picked up the Heisman Trophy, which led to the Carolina Panthers selecting him as the top pick in the 2011 NFL draft.

Cam Newton's collegiate success helped him build his NFL legacy

Former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton

Cam Newton hit the ground running with the Panthers and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He led the Carolina offense for nine seasons in his first stint with the team.

Newton picked up the MVP award for the 2015 season, during which he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl. However, Carolina lost to the Denver Broncos in the big game.

After an injury-riddled 2019 season, Newton was released by the Panthers. Three months into free agency, he was signed by the New England Patriots. Following a one-year stint with the Patriots, he returned to Carolina for his final season in 2021. Although Newton hasn't announced his retirement, he has not been employed in the league for close to 3 years now.

Across 11 seasons, Cam Newton racked up 32,382 yards and 194 touchdowns on 2,682 passes. He also added 5,628 rushing yards and 75 touchdowns.

Newton earned three Pro Bowl honors and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2015.