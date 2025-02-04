“Really where I want to be”: Ex Ohio State DC Jim Knowles breaks silence on why he joined PSU

While Jim Knowles's departure from Ohio State to Big Ten rival Penn State has been nothing short of controversial, the defensive coordinator seems to look kindly upon his time at Columbus. Despite this, in his Tuesday introductory press conference with the Nittany Lions, the defensive coordinator explained that joining them was a dream come true for him:

"I'm grateful for my time at Ohio State and the opportunity that Coach Day gave me. Had great relationships. Felt supported."

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

"You reach a point in your career where you're given opportunities based on past performance. Penn State, for me growing up in inner-city Philly, was the epitome of college football when I was a kid. To do it now as a coach, it’s really where I want to be to continue my career.”

The press conference was just two weeks after Knowles won the national championship with Ohio State when they defeated Notre Dame 34-23. While the Buckeyes' defense was widely considered the best in the nation, some thought Knowles was nothing more than a figurehead for the very defensively minded Ryan Day.

Jim Knowles sets the bar high with Penn State

It seems Jim Knowles isn't content with having won one national title, now he wants to win another with the Nittany Lions. In Tuesday's press conference, he boldly stated that this would be his goal now that he's at Happy Valley:

"I have one aspiration, I'm at that point in my career where you focus solely on the job at hand. And my aspiration is to help Penn State win the national championship and be the number one defense in the country."

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

The Nittany Lions scratched that possibility last season, having reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. There, they were beaten by the same team Knowles and the Buckeyes defeated in the national championship game, Notre Dame. Nonetheless, it was an achievement for James Franklin and Co. as it was their first-ever CFP appearance.

