"Reasons that you put somebody into the College Football Playoff" - Stephen A. Smith justifies CFP committee's decision to pick Alabama over FSU

There's been plenty of discussion about why Florida State wasn't chosen for the College Football Playoff, and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the debate.

Why did the committee chose the 12-1 Crimson Tide over the 13-0 Seminoles?

"Alabama beat the defending National Champions,” ESPN’s veteran host said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday.

Smith also said that the injury to Florida State's star quarterback could have been a factor in the committee's decision.

“Alabama beat the two-time reigning, defending national champion who hadn't lost in 29 games,” Smith said. “Those are the reasons that you put somebody into the College Football Playoff."

Committee chair Boo Corrigan explained on ESPN that Florida State is a "different team" than they were earlier in the season.

But on ESPN's "First Take," Smith raised an interesting point: If fifth-ranked Alabama and fourth-ranked Florida State are held to different standards, why aren't top-ranked Michigan (13-0) and Florida State being compared? After all, both teams are undefeated.

Stephen A. Smith suggested that Michigan, which has also been dominating, should be in the same conversation as Alabama, especially since there's been a potential cheating scandal surrounding Michigan that hasn't been brought up as much as Alabama's association with the Southeastern Conference.

SEC announces bowl game destinations

SEC championship Alabama

The full list of destinations for nine Southeastern Conference teams set to compete in bowl games was announced Sunday.

First up, on Dec. 27, the Texas Bowl will see Texas A&M (7-5) take on 22nd-ranked Oklahoma State (9-4) at 9 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN.

On Dec. 29, Kentucky (7-5) will face Clemson (8-4) in the Gator Bowl at noon ET on ESPN.

Other intriguing New Year's Six games will follow, with No. 9 Missouri (10-2) set to face No. 7 Ohio State (11-1) in the Cotton Bowl at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

A pair of New Year's Six games with SEC participation will kick off on Dec. 30. The Peach Bowl will see No. 11 Ole Miss (10-2) take on No. 10 Penn State (10-2) at noon ET on ESPN. No. 6 Georgia (12-1) plays No. 4 Florida State (13-0) at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

And in the Music City Bowl, Auburn (6-6) will go head-to-head with Maryland &7-5) at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.

On New Year's Day, the ReliaQuest Bowl will feature an exciting showdown between No. 13 LSU (9-3) and Wisconsin (7-5) at noon ET on ESPN2. Later that day, ABC will broadcast the Citrus Bowl as No. 25 Tennessee (8-4) takes on No. 20 Iowa (10-3) at 1 p.m. ET.

Lastly, the iconic Rose Bowl Game, serving as a College Football Playoff semifinal, will be headlined by Alabama against Michigan, starting at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.