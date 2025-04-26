Recently drafted Alabama star Tyler Booker hypes up Malachi Moore over New York Jets move

Offensive lineman Tyler Booker, a former team captain for Alabama, was selected 12th by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday. He celebrated the selection of his former teammate and fellow captain, Malachi Moore, who was picked by the New York Jets with the 130th pick in the fourth round on Saturday.

On the same day, he uploaded a post featuring Moore, alongside the caption:

“Let’s gooooooo."

Tyler Booker's IG story

A two-year starter at left guard, Booker was a central figure in Alabama’s offense. In his final season, Booker played in 13 games, starting 12 at left guard and one at left tackle. After the Crimson Tide shut out the Missouri Tigers in October last year with a 34-0 score, Moore praised Booker.

“T-Book did a great job this week of being on guys,” Moore said. “Just really being that leader that we need on that side of the ball and as a team. T-Book is one of those guys we look to every week and every day to bring that energy. He does a great job of leading by example every day, also challenging the guys around him to step up.

"That’s what great leaders do: Make the guys around them better.”

Moore, a defensive back, enjoyed a highly productive final season at Alabama, finishing with 70 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions and eight pass breakups. A two-year starter as well, Moore played both nickel defensive back and safety.

Tyler Booker on bringing his pet turtle to Dallas

Tyler Booker has a few things to figure out before moving to Dallas, but bringing his pet turtle, Trina, might just be at the top of his list.

"Trina is going to come to Dallas once I get everything settled," Booker said. "It takes a lot to transport the terrarium. When I was training in Dallas, I had my dad fly all the way from Connecticut.

"He met me in Dallas, and we drove eight hours all the way to Tuscaloosa because I didn't want them to go without their tank for too long. So, Trina will be coming to Dallas soon, but we just got to be strategic with it."

On the football side, Booker might be expected to fill the spot left by retiring All-Pro Zack Martin at right guard for the Cowboys.

