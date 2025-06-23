Recruiting insider names Arch Manning's Texas as potential destination for major 4-star standout

Over the weekend, Texas received a pledge from four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland, boosting its 2026 recruiting class to No. 10 nationally with 15 commitments. Arch Manning's school is also gaining momentum with another top defensive line target.

On Sunday, Chad Simmons of On3 predicted that the Longhorns would land four-star prospect Kendall Guervil in the 2026 class.

Guervil is the No. 12 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 14 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. This summer, he took official visits to Florida State (May 30-June 1), Georgia (June 6-8) and Florida (June 13-15), before wrapping up with a visit to Texas last week.

Speaking to Benjamin Wolk of Dawgs247, Guervil expressed high praise for the Longhorns:

"To be honest, it's the city of Austin, Texas. It's great. It's amazing. And the school itself is just amazing, the people around. I feel like Texas is everything I would need down there if I was to go there.

"And just, you know, the people, the atmosphere, the community over there is just great. And all around it's just, I feel like Texas would be an amazing place to be at, especially Austin, Texas."

Guervil has moved up his commitment date to July 2, having initially planned to announce in December.

Texas is gaining the attention of another top DL in the Class of 2026

Four-star defensive lineman James Johnson visited Texas last weekend for an official visit. He had initially planned to visit Syracuse, but later decided to head to Steve Sarkisian's program instead.

It seemingly turned out to be successful, as Johnson raved about Texas' development following the trip.

“They've sent a lot of guys from the d-line to the NFL," Johnson told Horns247. "They're definitely one of the d-line U's.”

As a junior in the 2024 season, James Johnson recorded 60 tackles (29 tackles for loss), five sacks and five quarterback hurries. On3 ranks him as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class.

Johnson is seen as a game-changer on the defensive front and can be a major asset for any big school. His potential addition will be a next-level move for Texas' 2026 class.

