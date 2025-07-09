Recruiting insider names Ryan Day's Ohio State as 'team to beat' for 5-star safety

In January, five-star safety Bralan Womack named Ohio State among his top four choices, and the Buckeyes continue to hold an advantage in his recruitment. According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Womack enjoyed all four of his official visits, but Wiltfong still sees Ryan Day's program as the leader in this recruitment.

Ad

"I'd still point towards Ohio State," Wiltfong said. "The relationship with the staff, the way he fits in with the players on the team, schematically getting around those coaches and seeing how they get the best out of their players, the way they use their safeties. The city of Columbus was exciting. They check a lot of boxes for him."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Womack plans to announce his decision on Aug. 22. In January, he noted that his choice would come down to which program helps him excel on and off the field, prepares him for the NFL, supports life beyond football and helps him become the best version of himself during and after his college years.

Meanwhile, Wiltfong also mentioned that Womack is navigating the “negotiation phase” of his recruitment.

"I think it's important to Bralan Womack and his family that he has a great experience in college, playing with teammates that he likes, a coaching staff that can get the best out of him," Wiltfong said.

Ad

"But we've also got the business side going on here. We'll see what kind of impact that has on the stretch. But I think if Ohio State is close on the business side."

On3 lists OSU as the frontrunner in Womack's recruitment with a 77.1% chance of securing his commitment.

Bralan Womack reveals his affinity towards Ohio State's use of Caleb Downs

Bralan Womack has been recruited by Ohio State safety coach Matt Guerrieri and cornerback coach Tim Walton. Womack has long been a Buckeye fan and loves how Ryan Day's program uses Caleb Downs, who was named an unanimous All-American last season.

Ad

"Iron sharpens Iron. Seeing how they use Caleb Downs -- he's a role model for me, someone who I model my play style after," Womack told Rivals in January. "Seeing him do what he does, him being great, and they've built a defense around him.

"He's come in to be a leader -- into a defense like that, at a school like that ... It's a dominant school. It's what people call a blue-blood school. To come in as a sophomore, be a captain, and put their trust in you says a lot to recruits."

Ohio State's 2026 class already has a five-star safety commit in Blaine Bradford alongside two four-star safety commits: Simeon Caldwell and Jakob Weatherspoon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More