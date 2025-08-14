"Recruits are done with Mike Norvell": Fans troll FSU coach after elite 2026 class DL decommits from Seminoles program

Mike Norvell’s Florida State has lost a pledge from a player the Seminoles landed in summer. Three-star defensive lineman James Carrington announced on Thursday that he has decommitted from the program. In a message he shared on X, Carrington wrote:

“I want to thank Florida State and the awesome coaching staff for giving me the opportunity. I’ve decided to decommit from FSU. Much respect to everyone there who believed in me throughout my journey."

Rivals @Rivals 🚨BREAKING🚨 DL James Carrington has decommitted from Florida State. ​ Read: https://on3.com/rivals/news/2026-dl-james-carrington-decommits-from-florida-state/

Fans reacted to the news on X.

“You corrected your mistake, Awesome news!” a fan said.

“Recruits are done with Norvell. They know he’s garbage🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” one fan wrote.

“Norvel's losing control season has not even started,” a fan commented.

Similar comments continued.

“Good, he knows it’s a dumpster fire,” one fan said.

“Smart decision young man,” another fan said.

“Good decision,” a fan wrote.

Carrington had visited Mike Norvell's program for an official visit in June and committed shortly afterward. He was recruited by defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and chose FSU over other programs like Nebraska and Arkansas. Oregon and USC had also shown strong interest.

As a junior at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Carrington posted 33 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He’s now back on the recruiting market before his senior season at Crean Lutheran in California, where he recently transferred.

Carrington is ranked as the No. 487 prospect and the No. 50 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to Rivals.

Where does James Carrington’s decommitment leave Mike Norvell’s program?

James Carrington’s decision to decommit from Florida State is a hitch for Mike Norvell’s program, but it is not as severe as it first appears. The Seminoles now have 21 verbal commitments and their class is ranked No. 15 in the country.

FSU has three defensive linemen committed in the class. Four-star Earnest Rankins and three-stars Tico Crittendon and Wihtlley Cadeau make up the list.

Carrington’s position, interior defensive line, is not a big need for the program currently. The bigger concern is at defensive end, where the team still hasn’t added a commitment.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles also flipped several four-star players from other schools, including wide receiver Devin Carter, cornerback Lawrence Timmons, tight end Xavier Tiller and quarterback Jaden O’Neal.

