Reece Vander Zee injury update: Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz shares latest on WR setback

Heading into the 2025 season, Reece Vander Zee was expected to start at Iowa’s "X" wide receiver position, with Sam Phillips listed as his backup. However, the first depth chart showed Vander Zee as the backup, and he did not play in Iowa’s season-opening 34-7 win over Albany on Saturday.

Vander Zee attended the game on crutches, wearing a boot on his left foot. After the game, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz provided an update on his condition.

“Shame on me for saying we’re pretty healthy on Tuesday, which we were at that time,” Ferentz said (via On3). “And then — I mean, full detail is he was in the food line after practice and felt discomfort in his foot.

"I don’t know how long he’ll be out, but nobody saw it coming, including him."

Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn

As a freshman in 2024, Vander Zee showed glimpses of his caliber by catching five passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns in the season-opening 40-0 win over Illinois State on Aug. 31. That made him the first Iowa freshman since Ihmir Smith-Marsette in 2017 to score two receiving touchdowns in a single game.

Before joining Iowa, Vander Zee was a three-star recruit in the 2024 class. He was the No. 9 recruit in Iowa and the No. 140 wide receiver in the nation, according to the Rivals' Industry Rankings.

Kirk Ferentz remains optimistic despite Reece Vander Zee’s injury

Reece Vander Zee started eight of nine games in 2024, recording 14 catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns. His injury opens the door for other receivers to take on a larger role early in the season.

Meanwhile, Vander Zee becomes only the seventh player under Kirk Ferentz to start as the first true freshman in 2024. Despite the injury setback, Ferentz remains hopeful about his wide receiver’s return.

“I imagine a couple weeks here," Ferentz said (via On3). "We’ll see. But again, anytime a player gets hurt — Kamari (Moulton) seemed to be doing pretty good today, but Bryce (George), really, it’s his last year, and Reece was really disappointed, too, because he’s had a great camp and done a lot of good things. But he’ll be back. He’ll get back.”

Vander Zee is Iowa’s second-leading returning pass-catcher behind veteran Jacob Gill. He is expected to miss the rivalry matchup against No. 22 Iowa State in Week 2 and the start of Big Ten play at Rutgers on Sept. 19.

