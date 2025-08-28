  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Reece Vander Zee injury update: Major blow for Kirk Ferentz as Iowa WR suffers big medical setback 

Reece Vander Zee injury update: Major blow for Kirk Ferentz as Iowa WR suffers big medical setback 

By Arnold
Modified Aug 28, 2025 20:58 GMT
Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn
Reece Vander Zee injury update: Major blow for Kirk Ferentz as Iowa WR suffers big medical setback - Source: Imagn

Reece Vander Zee has been in the spotlight for the Iowa Hawkeyes heading into their 2025 college football season. The wideout reportedly picked up a foot injury ahead of the Hawkeyes' season opener against Albany on Saturday.

Ad

Unfortunately for Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, Vander Zee is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Iowa WR Reece Vander Zee's injury update

Iowa Hawkeyes WR Reece Vander Zee - Source: Getty
Iowa Hawkeyes WR Reece Vander Zee - Source: Getty

According to reports, Reece Vander Zee suffered a “freak accident” in practice on Wednesday that led to a foot injury. The wideout is expected to be out for about a month.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Judging by the timeline around Vander Zee's injury, he will miss Iowa's season opener against Albany on Saturday. He is also expected to be ruled out for the Hawkeyes' clash against Iowa State on Sept. 6, against UMass on Sept. 13 and against Rutgers on Sept. 19.

If Vander Zee's recovery goes well, he could potentially return for Iowa's matchup against Indiana on Sept. 27.

Vander Zee committed to Iowa in 2024. In his freshman year, he caught 14 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns across nine games (eight starts). He made a strong impression on his first start for the program, hauling in five passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns in Iowa's 40-0 season-opening win against Illinois State.

Ad

Vander Zee was listed second on Iowa's depth ahead of their Week 1 game against Albany, behind Chattanooga transfer Sam Phillips. However, due to the sophomore's injury, Iowa could shoulder more responsibility on Seth Anderson, Jacob Gill and Kaden Wetjen.

Here's the full 2025 schedule for Iowa:

  • Aug. 30 vs. UAlbany Great Danes
  • Sept. 6 at Iowa State Cyclones
  • Sept. 13 at UMass Minutemen
  • Sept. 19 at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  • Sept. 27 vs. Indiana Hoosiers
  • Oct. 11 at Wisconsin Badgers
  • Oct. 18 vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Oct. 25 vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
  • Nov. 8 vs. Oregon Ducks
  • Nov. 15 at USC Trojans
  • Nov. 22 vs. Michigan State Spartans
  • Nov. 28 at Nebraska Cornhuskers
About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications