Reece Vander Zee injury update: Major blow for Kirk Ferentz as Iowa WR suffers big medical setback 

Reece Vander Zee has been in the spotlight for the Iowa Hawkeyes heading into their 2025 college football season. The wideout reportedly picked up a foot injury ahead of the Hawkeyes' season opener against Albany on Saturday.

Unfortunately for Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, Vander Zee is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Iowa WR Reece Vander Zee's injury update

Iowa Hawkeyes WR Reece Vander Zee - Source: Getty

According to reports, Reece Vander Zee suffered a “freak accident” in practice on Wednesday that led to a foot injury. The wideout is expected to be out for about a month.

Judging by the timeline around Vander Zee's injury, he will miss Iowa's season opener against Albany on Saturday. He is also expected to be ruled out for the Hawkeyes' clash against Iowa State on Sept. 6, against UMass on Sept. 13 and against Rutgers on Sept. 19.

If Vander Zee's recovery goes well, he could potentially return for Iowa's matchup against Indiana on Sept. 27.

Vander Zee committed to Iowa in 2024. In his freshman year, he caught 14 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns across nine games (eight starts). He made a strong impression on his first start for the program, hauling in five passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns in Iowa's 40-0 season-opening win against Illinois State.

Vander Zee was listed second on Iowa's depth ahead of their Week 1 game against Albany, behind Chattanooga transfer Sam Phillips. However, due to the sophomore's injury, Iowa could shoulder more responsibility on Seth Anderson, Jacob Gill and Kaden Wetjen.

Here's the full 2025 schedule for Iowa:

Aug. 30 vs. UAlbany Great Danes

Sept. 6 at Iowa State Cyclones

Sept. 13 at UMass Minutemen

Sept. 19 at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Sept. 27 vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Oct. 11 at Wisconsin Badgers

Oct. 18 vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct. 25 vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov. 8 vs. Oregon Ducks

Nov. 15 at USC Trojans

Nov. 22 vs. Michigan State Spartans

Nov. 28 at Nebraska Cornhuskers

