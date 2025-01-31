Reese’s Senior Bowl parade: When is the highly anticipated event taking place?

Day 2 of the Senior Bowl saw players shake off the rust and elevate their intensity, fully locked in for Saturday’s showcase. With teams settling into their playbooks, the competition heated up as prospects aimed to impress NFL decision-makers.
The NFL and NFLPA collaborate with the Senior Bowl to provide draft hopefuls with professional coaching and hands-on experience. The league supplies two full coaching, training, video and equipment staff, along with Legends Captains to mentor players throughout the week.
Reese’s Senior Bowl parade event
The highly anticipated Reese’s Senior Bowl is set for Saturday, with kickoff at 1:30 p.m. at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. Before the game, Mobile, Alabama, will host a series of exciting events on Friday, including a Mardi Gras-style parade, a street party and a free concert featuring top country artists.
Senior Bowl Parade & Street Party
- Date: Friday, Jan. 31
- Time: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Downtown Mobile Entertainment District, Dauphin Street
- Cost: Free
The Mardi Gras Player Parade begins at the Renaissance Hotel on Royal Street and moves west on Dauphin Street to Cathedral Square. The event will feature local high school marching bands, college mascots, NFL cheerleaders and Senior Bowl players in their college jerseys. Downtown bars and restaurants will offer special menus and craft cocktails to celebrate Senior Bowl week.
Senior Bowl Concert Featuring Eli Young Band & Sammy Kershaw
- Date: Friday, Jan. 31
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Cathedral Square, Downtown Mobile
- Cost: Free
Country music fans can enjoy a free concert headlined by the Eli Young Band, known for blending Texas rock with modern country. With chart-topping hits and over two decades of success, the group has evolved from college-bar favorites to national stars.
Sammy Kershaw will open the night with his classic hits, including “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “Queen of My Doublewide Trailer.” With three platinum and six gold albums, Kershaw remains a defining voice in ‘90s country music.
Saints Cheer Krewe Clinic
- Dates: Friday, Jan. 31 – Saturday, Feb. 1
- Ages: 9th–12th grade students
- Cost: $75
This two-day clinic includes professional practice sessions with the Saints Cheer Krewe, an opportunity to perform in the Senior Bowl Parade and a game-day performance at the Senior Bowl. The registration fee covers two game tickets, an official clinic T-shirt, performance poms and advanced technique workshops.
