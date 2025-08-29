  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Refereeing malpractice": CFB fans react to Minnesota QB Drake Lindsey's bizarre interception in season opener vs. Buffalo Bulls 

"Refereeing malpractice": CFB fans react to Minnesota QB Drake Lindsey's bizarre interception in season opener vs. Buffalo Bulls 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 29, 2025 04:55 GMT
NCAA Football: Buffalo at Minnesota - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Buffalo at Minnesota - Source: Imagn

Drake Lindsey had an interesting moment during the Minnesota Golden Gophers' 23-10 victory over the Buffalo Bulls in the season opener. After spending last season as a backup, he took over as the starting quarterback this season following a tough competition against Max Shikenjanski, Jackson Kollock and Dylan Wittke.

Ad

Lindsey recorded 290 yards and two passing TDs while leading his team to victory. However, he also had a wacky interception that led to fans questioning the game officials. In the second quarter, he attempted a short pass to tight end Jameson Geers.

However, Geers fell to the ground after a tackle by linebacker Mitchell Gonser. The ball tipped into the air after making contact with the tight end's foot, which led to Gonser making a run down the field before Darius Taylor made a tackle that prevented a pick-six for the Bulls.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans shared their thoughts on social media about the incident.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Last season, Minnesota had Max Brosmer as its starting quarterback. He helped the team to an 8-5 campaign and a Duke's Mayo Bowl victory over Virginia Tech before declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. He then signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent. Brosmer was present during his alma mater's season opener to showcase his support for Lindsey and his debut as the team's QB1.

Minnesota HC P.J. Fleck shares his thoughts on Drake Lindsey after 23-10 victory over Buffalo

P.J. Fleck couldn't ask for a better start to his ninth season with the team. After the game, he spoke about Lindsey's debut as their starting quarterback and heaped praise on his performance.

Ad
"I mean, he's gonna tell you he could have done way better," Fleck said via Big Ten Football. "I promise you that. But it's not about just Drake. It's about the supporting cast. He's got a lot of young players, good players out there. Where I thought in the first half we were a little inconsistent.
Ad
"Second half, though, we picked it up. I told you, he's a special individual for a freshman. I mean, there's not many kids that can do what he can do, have the mindset he has and the response mechanisms that he has. ... He's a special young man. I'm glad he's our quarterback," he added.
Ad

Drake Lindsey's next test will be against Northwestern State on Sept. 6 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications