"Refereeing malpractice": CFB fans react to Minnesota QB Drake Lindsey's bizarre interception in season opener vs. Buffalo Bulls 

Drake Lindsey had an interesting moment during the Minnesota Golden Gophers' 23-10 victory over the Buffalo Bulls in the season opener. After spending last season as a backup, he took over as the starting quarterback this season following a tough competition against Max Shikenjanski, Jackson Kollock and Dylan Wittke.Lindsey recorded 290 yards and two passing TDs while leading his team to victory. However, he also had a wacky interception that led to fans questioning the game officials. In the second quarter, he attempted a short pass to tight end Jameson Geers. However, Geers fell to the ground after a tackle by linebacker Mitchell Gonser. The ball tipped into the air after making contact with the tight end's foot, which led to Gonser making a run down the field before Darius Taylor made a tackle that prevented a pick-six for the Bulls. Fans shared their thoughts on social media about the incident. Richard Rodgers @rwrodgersLINK@CFBNerds Chuck within 5 yards, ball was not yet in the air, perfectly legal.College Football Nerds @CFBNerdsLINKRefereeing malpracticeOMAH @realomahadeLINK@CFBNerds This is why fans lose faith in the officials… malpractice on full display. 🟥GHT @ouchris83LINK@CFBNerds Wait, if this is legal, why aren’t defenses just knocking dudes over at the start of every play lol.Andrew W. @AndrewJ1313LINK@CFBNerds Contact was made within 5 yards of the LOS and before the ball was thrown. I think it's actually a perfectly legal play. Looks like the throwaway attempt went off his player on the ground and popped up. Fluke play, but legal.Stew Pitt @stewcarpenter74LINK@CFBNerds Looks completely clean to meLast season, Minnesota had Max Brosmer as its starting quarterback. He helped the team to an 8-5 campaign and a Duke's Mayo Bowl victory over Virginia Tech before declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. He then signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent. Brosmer was present during his alma mater's season opener to showcase his support for Lindsey and his debut as the team's QB1. Minnesota HC P.J. Fleck shares his thoughts on Drake Lindsey after 23-10 victory over Buffalo P.J. Fleck couldn't ask for a better start to his ninth season with the team. After the game, he spoke about Lindsey's debut as their starting quarterback and heaped praise on his performance. &quot;I mean, he's gonna tell you he could have done way better,&quot; Fleck said via Big Ten Football. &quot;I promise you that. But it's not about just Drake. It's about the supporting cast. He's got a lot of young players, good players out there. Where I thought in the first half we were a little inconsistent. &quot;Second half, though, we picked it up. I told you, he's a special individual for a freshman. I mean, there's not many kids that can do what he can do, have the mindset he has and the response mechanisms that he has. ... He's a special young man. I'm glad he's our quarterback,&quot; he added. Drake Lindsey's next test will be against Northwestern State on Sept. 6 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.