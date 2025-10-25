"Refs cooked" "Lane is heading towards playoff": CFB fans divided over Ole Miss' dominating win over Oklahoma in Week 9

Ole Miss returned to winning ways on Saturday following the disappointing 43-35 loss to Georgia last weekend. The Rebels defeated Oklahoma 34-26 at the OU Memorial Stadium in Norman to further increase their chances of making the College Football Playoff.
It marked another exciting performance for Lane Kiffin and his team this season after an impressive start. They started the season with an undefeated record in the first six games and will look to keep up the momentum after the Week 9 win as a postseason berth remains in sight.
The Sooners had the upper hand early in the game, finishing the first half with a 22-10 lead. However, the Rebels returned as the stronger team in the second half, closing the scoreline in the third quarter before going on to claim the win in the last phase of the encounter.
Trinidad Chambliss was trusted to lead the offense on Saturday despite the return of starting quarterback Austin Simmons. The Ferris State transfer has been spectacular in the absence of Simmons and had another good outing against the Sooners, throwing for 315 yards and a touchdown.
The outcome of the high-stakes SEC encounter has generated a lot of reactions online. While some fans blamed the officiating for Ole Miss’ eventual victory, others are applauding Lane Kiffin for the way he managed the game. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:
Lane Kiffin addresses rumors around his future at Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin has been linked to a couple of open jobs as Ole Miss continues to impress. He's once again being tipped to take the Florida job following the firing of Billy Napier. The coach addressed his future on SEC Nation on Saturday ahead of the game against Oklahoma.
“Yeah, I just mentioned it to them yesterday,” Kiffin said. “That’s a product of having a program with a lot of players and coaches doing a really good job.
“And I wouldn’t even mention it because they’re going to do this every year — probably four years in a row, but we have so many new players. I just thought, ‘Hey, guys, this is what happens around here, because we win games and people like the style that we play.’”
Kiffin boasts a 51-19 record so far in his six years at Ole Miss. While narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season, he looks destined to lead the program to its first appearance in the postseason tournament this season. Reportedly, the win against Oklahoma automatically activates the extension of his contract by a year.
Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.