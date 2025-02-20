"Reg called me this morning" - Buffs coach Warren Sapp officially reveals his new title in Colorado

Warren Sapp was one of the most prominent sights on the Colorado Buffaloes' sidelines as he hyped up the players during a stellar 2024 season. He was hired in the offseason as a graduate assistant and a quality control analyst.

During Thursday's segment of "Thee Pregame Show," Sapp revealed his new title under Coach Prime whom he has shown loyalty to in the past.

"We can announce today that I'm officially the PRC - pass rush coordinator," Sapp said. "Reg called me this morning. I will send y'all a pic next week with my nametag on it with me standing beside it. I'm gonna go change my name tag myself baby. And I'm gonna see my babies, I miss them. I ain't telling nobody anything, I'm gonna scare them to death. We're gonna do it every day.

"There will not be a day when we don't do this cause, it's the tiniest repetition of the simplest movements that will make you what you want to be in this game. So, we're just gonna grind.

"We're just gonna get on the bike, we're just gonna ride. We're gonna try new pedals, we're just gonna try new brakes, we're gonna try new handlebars. We're gonna do everything we can do to this bike, but we're gonna get onto this bike. I guarantee you that."

When Warren Sapp revealed coaching enthusiasm

In a news conference during the season, Warren Sapp detailed his excitement at coaching under Deion Sanders.

"For someone that never wanted to do this, I’m really addicted to this right now," Sapp said in August. "The babies have really given me a purpose in life. I’m enjoying it.

"He's (Coach Prime) leading the troops. When you work for a man like that, you follow him anywhere, because you know his heart is true and you know his meaning is there. And everything about him is genuine."

"He's the same man every time," Sapp added. "My office is across from his, [he's] the same dude every morning. That music's playing, he'll come out with a little bounce in his step.

"Smile on his face, greet you with a good morning hug. I understand why, you know, so many people are looking at it with a side eye and different things because it's an unconventional way. It's Prime's way."

Despite Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders stealing the headlines for much of the 2024 season, the Buffs' defense spearheaded by defensive coordinator Robert Livingston and Warren Sapp was praised for how they handled the rigors of the Big 12.

