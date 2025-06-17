"Reggie Bush wasn’t the workhorse" - CFB analyst drops bold Jeremiyah Love statement while discussing Notre Dame RB's Heisman odds

Jeremiyah Love was one of the most impressive players for Notre Dame during the 2024 college football season. The then-sophomore put up one of the most astonishing displays by a running back in the history of the Fighting Irish, leading them to the national championship game.

Love rushed for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns on 163 carries last season, scoring a touchdown in every regular-season game. He also recorded the longest touchdown run in the College Football Playoff against Indiana while making another heroic touchdown play against Penn State.

Heading into the 2025 season, Love is considered one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy outside the quarterback position. His chances were discussed on the “Cover 3 Podcast” on Monday, with Tom Fornelli comparing his situation with that of Reggie Bush at USC in 2005.

“I think Jeremiah Love kind of has that Reggie Bush kind of excitement factor, where he's not going to be the workhorse in that Notre Dame offense, so that will hurt him,” Fornelli said (Timestamp: 37:51).

“But Reggie Bush wasn't the workhorse in the USC offense, too. They also had LenDale White on those teams, and that didn't stop Reggie Bush from winning the Heisman because he had all the spectacular highlight plays on a very good team.”

Despite the change at the quarterback position, Love is expected to remain a force for the Fighting Irish next season. His performance last season makes him one of the players fans are eager to watch in the 2025 season.

Tom Fornelli sees a strong Notre Dame in 2025 with Jeremiyah Love playing a crucial role

Jeremiyah Love is expected to remain one of the crucial players on Notre Dame’s offense next season. Entering his junior season at the program, Tom Fornelli is touting him to put out record numbers that will place him in the Heisman Trophy conversation while elevating the Irish.

"I think Notre Dame will once again be shockingly a very good team, a team that will be getting to the playoff and will be competing for a national title,” Fornelli said.

“And I think Love could be the guy on that offense that is the true superstar that moves the needle, that garners attention and gets everybody going. So I love Jeremiah Love, and I love Jeremiyah Love for Heisman at 50/1.”

Love will become the eighth Notre Dame Heisman Trophy winner if he claims the award in New York this December. He will follow in the footsteps of Angelo Bartelli (1943), Johnny Lujack (1947), Leon Hart (1949), Johnny Lattner (1953), Paul Hornung (1956), John Huarte (1964) and Tim Brown (1987).

