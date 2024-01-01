ReliaQuest Bowl Opt-Outs and Injury Report: Top Wisconsin and LSU players not playing in bowl game

The LSU Tigers are set to play the Wisconsin Badgers in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday at noon ET. LSU (9-3) is coming off a 42-30 win against Texas A&M and concluded the season on a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Wisconsin finished the season 7-5 on a two-game winning run.

LSU and Wisconsin are dealing with some players opting out of the bowl game.

LSU ReliaQuest Bowl Opt-Outs

The LSU Tigers don't have many key players opting out of the game, which quarterback Garret Nussmeier says shows how special this group is.

“I think it speaks the most to our buy-in at this program and the buy-in that coach (Brian) Kelly has pushed and pressed throughout our team and our program,” quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said. “That's what shows the most is when you have guys that are projected to be first-round picks playing in a bowl game. Nowadays, I think that's pretty special.”

However, potential first-round pick Jayden Daniels has opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

The full list of LSU's opt-outs is as follows:

Jayden Daniels, QB (opt-out, NFL Draft)

Marlon Martinez, OL (transfer portal)

Quency Wiggins, DL (transfer portal)

Jackson McGohan, TE (transfer portal)

Tavion Faulk, QB (transfer portal)

Laterrance Welch, CB (transfer portal)

Tre Bradford, RB (transfer portal)

Armoni Goodwin, RB (transfer portal)

Bryce Langston, DT (transfer portal)

Corren Norman, RB (transfer portal)

Sage Ryan, S (transfer portal)

Wisconsin ReliaQuest Bowl Opt-Outs

The Wisconsin Badgers, meanwhile, also have most of their key players playing, but starting running back Braelon Allen has opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Braelon Allen, RB (NFL Draft)

Keane Bessert, LS (transfer portal)

Trey Wedig, OT (transfer portal)

Jordan Mayer, EDGE (transfer portal)

Amaun Williams, CB (transfer portal)

Skyler Bell, WR (transfer portal)

Chimere Dike, WR (transfer portal)

Dylan Barrett, OL (transfer portal)

Myles Burkett, QB (transfer portal)

Keontez Lewis, WR (transfer portal)

Markus Allen, WR (transfer portal)

Jordan Turner, LB (transfer portal)

Rodas Johnson, DL (transfer portal)

Darrian Varner, DL (transfer portal)

Who is favored to win the ReliaQuest Bowl?

The LSU Tigers are sizeable 9-point favorites to defeat the Wisconsin Badgers on Monday. The over/under is set at 58 points.

The ReliaQuest Bowl is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with kickoff set for noon ET.

