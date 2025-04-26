"Remember Tom Brady Was Drafted 6 Round Pick 199": Fans show Shedeur Sanders ray of hope after Coach Prime's son stands rejected

The story of the 2025 NFL draft so far has been that Shedeur Sanders is still on the board until day three of the event. The quarterback posted a message on his X account as the third round was nearing its end.
"Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING," Shedeur Sanders wrote.
However, after teams have passed on the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback in the first three rounds of the draft, some fans are still encouraging the signal caller, responding to his social media post.
"Remember Tom Brady Was Drafted 6 Round Pick 199," a fan recalled.
"Keep your head up MAN !!!" another fan said.
"Dropping isn’t bad. We’ve seen the curse of so many QBs going early first to a team that sucks and ruins their career before it starts. Opportunity here," a fan wrote.
Some fans are still hoping Shedeur Sanders lands on their team, while others simply want to see the signal caller succeed wherever his next destination is.
"Where you go you will win a championship. May God Bless you Shedeur." another fan wrote.
"Come home to Dallas, king. 👑," a fan wrote.
"Go to Minnesota pls🙏🏽 #Skolvikings," another fan said.
Sanders' slide has been one of the most dramatic in NFL draft history. After the 2024 college football season, the Buffaloes' quarterback was expected to be a top-five pick, with many believing he could go No.1 overall. However, as the draft drew closer, his stock started to dip.
The NFL will continue on Saturday at noon ET in Green Bay, with the final four rounds of the event. If Shedeur Sanders is not selected during the day, he can sign with any team as an undrafted free agent.
Three more quarterbacks picked ahead of Shedeur Sanders on day two
Three more quarterbacks were selected ahead of Shedeur Sanders during the second day of the draft. Louisville's Tyler Shough was the only passer selected in the second round, going to the New Orleans Saints with the No. 40 overall pick.
But as the third round rolled around, Alabama's Jalen Milroe went to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 92, and the Cleveland Browns took Oregon's Dillon Gabriel with the 94th pick.
With Miami's Cam Ward going first overall to the Tennessee Titans and Jaxson Dart headed to the New York Giants at No. 25, that's five quarterbacks taken ahead of Sanders.
Entering the third and final day of the event, Sanders is joined by Syracuse's Kyle McCord, Ohio State's Will Howard, and Texas' Quinn Ewers as the top passers still available.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change