"Replicate what Cam Ward was able to do": CFB insider has high hopes for Carson Beck and Miami 

Earlier in January, former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck announced he would commit to Miami. After he originally declared for the NFL draft, he withdrew his declaration and opted to return for his final season of NCAA eligibility.

Beck entered the transfer portal and committed to the Miami Hurricanes in less than 24 hours. This season also the Hurricanes recruited a high-profile quarterback. Last season, they picked up Cam Ward, who became a Heisman finalist.

On Thursday on "The Joel Klatt Show," Joel Klatt ranked his 10 best teams heading into next season. He ranked the Hurricanes at eight and explained why he thinks Carson Beck will help them do even better than they did this past season.

"Miami has gone and gotten a very experienced quarterback," he said. (10:30) "Carson Beck gonna head to Miami and he's gonna be there with the Canes. He's gonna come in to try to replicate what Cam Ward was able to do this past year. Now is Beck gonna be as good as Cam Ward? I don't know. Ward was sensational in so many ways.

Is he going to be a very good option, maybe not Cam Ward but a very good option? Yes, yes. And I kept saying this last year with Beck at Georgia, I never felt like it was completely his fault. The skill position for Georgia led the country in drops. As a quarterback what are you supposed to do, put handles on the ball?"

Joel Klatt discusses Miami's biggest weakness this past season

The Hurricanes were largely successful last season because of quarterback Cam Ward's outstanding play and the rest of the offense. However, defense was a big issue for them. Joel Klatt talked about that on his show on Thursday.

"The defense was a clear and obvious weakness last year and they went out and hired Corey Hetherman from Minnesota," Klatt said. (12:10) "I have liked Corey Hetherman a lot. I know that he hasn't been at the top of college football but I'll tell you what, Minnesota has been a very good defense for a long time, and Corey Hetherman has been one of those guys who built that defense."

If Corey Hetherman can help turn around the Hurricanes' defense, there will be less pressure on Carson Beck to replicate Ward's excellent season.

